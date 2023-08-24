Rays clinical over Bushrangers

By Jonty Ralphsmith

A speedy midfield and fluid ball movement were the staples of one of Dandenong’s strongest performances of the year.

After a flat-footed start, the Rays took Murray to the cleaners with 14 goals to three following the first break.

Billy Wilson played in the middle and added drive with 31 touches, often linking up between the arcs.

His ball use and decision making opened the game up and allowed Dandenong to score 33 times from 52 entries in a 17.16 118 to 6.14 50 victory.

Waxing with Wilson was Harry De Mattia who brought his usual penetration in the first half, before spending time off halfback.

In a year interrupted by injury, Cooper Simpson took another step back to his best rotating between the wing and midfield, kicking 2.1 to go with 22 clean disposals.

Bottom-agers Cooper Hynes and Harvey Langford both got some midfield time, as did Sam Frangalas who was reasonably tidy with his 19 touches.

Dandenong trailed by two points at quarter time and the teams traded goals to start the second stanza before Frangalas nailed a set shot from 50 to start a run of four unanswered goals.

The ‘Rays looked dangerous when they chained possession by hands through the centre and gave their forwards looks on counterattack.

Winger Justin Barnes was one who was rewarded for playing his role well, floating forward to kick two goals in between running hard which allowed Dandenong to play on their terms.

Beaconsfield boys Kade De La Rue (three goals) and Kobe Shipp (24 disposals) both contributed in a strong team performance.

Meanwhile, Gippsland fought hard against Oakleigh, but were kept goalless in the final quarter as the Chargers piled on five to win by 18 points.

The Power had seven more inside 50s than a handball-happy Oakleigh, whose run and gun proved the successful recipe.

Prime movers Zane Duursma (four goals), Lachie Smith (16 hitouts, 19 disposals) and Xavier Lindsay (27 disposals and eight tackles) boosted their stocks.