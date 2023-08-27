Missed opportunities to haunt Bulls over summer

By Marcus Uhe

Forwards are on Steve Hughes’ shopping list this summer after Noble Park’s season came to a shocking halt on Saturday in a manner the Bulls have become accustomed to in 2023.

Hughes, who confirmed he will coach the Bulls again in 2024, was left “bitterly disappointed” by the outcome which saw his Bulls’ premiership defence come to a close without qualifying for finals in Eastern Football Netball League’s Premier Division.

Only once did the Bulls kick more than 100 points in a game, as taking opportunities in front of goal became a nagging issue the longer the season went on.

In the second half of the campaign, in which they lost six and won only three times, only twice was the ratio of goals to behinds in the desired column’s favour.

“The frustration is that similar things happened each week that we weren’t able to correct,” Hughes said.

“Scoring was an issue for us, we got plenty of looks at it but missed some easy shots, not just one week, but we were doing it every week, and in tight games, it’s a little bit deflating.

“Scoreboard pressure is important when you’ve got momentum, and we were unable to capitalise on a fair few looks at goal.”

Contests of particular consequence included a 10-point loss to East Ringwood, when they could only muster six behinds in both the first and last quarter, the following week against Berwick, when they kicked 6.12, and against minor premiers Vermont in round 17, when they kicked 1.5 after half time.

“I feel like we outplayed East Ringwood all day and credit to them, they took their moments at the end…but that happened a number of times,” Hughes said.

“We went into time-on against Rowville three weeks ago with a lead in the last quarter.

“Against Vermont, we hit the lead midway through the third quarter.

“On Saturday, for the first half we dominated the game and Balwyn got on top in the last quarter.

“We were unable to capitalise in four examples; you tick one of those off and we’re playing this weekend.”

Ben Marson led the goalkicking with 21 majors and Liam Scott was not far behind with 20.

Kieren Biers, who didn’t play after round six following a concussion, was sorely missed, with much expected from him in 2023.

“He’s (Biers) our biggest forward, and there’s a bit of a knock-on effect when ‘KB’ plays, it probably gets some of our other medium-tall forwards a lesser opponent,” Hughes explained.

“Fingers crossed he’ll hopefully be available (next year) but we’ll definitely look for some forwards that are able to hit the scoreboard, because that’s a gap for sure that we’ve identified.

“We’re hoping to keep everyone together.

“We’re only 12 months out of a premiership and a lot of things didn’t go our way this year.

“We’ll hopefully fight back and keep the list together.”