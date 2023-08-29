Doves have winning formula

By Jonty Ralphsmith

A hard-fought 15-point defeat of Murrumbeena proved Southern League Division 2 club Doveton has the recipe to contend in 2023.

Just 11 goals were scored across the day in a brutal game of footy where fumbles and indecision were pounced on with hard-hitting tackles and physicality.

Harley Primrose, a common victim of the blood rule, was in the wars and getting stitched up within 10 minutes as both clubs brought the heat from the get-go.

The Doves, however, led for most of the day and held a slender lead at three-quarter-time as they had more looks but missed convertible opportunities.

Murrumbeena’s charge came in the last quarter with three consecutive goals to close to within a kick as things started to go the Lions’ way.

Doves skipper Shannon Henwood, who slotted the only goal of the third quarter to extend the margin to 20, had a shot on goal smothered.

Jake Ingaliso, the fiercest defender of the day, seemed to have won a crucial holding the ball free kick in defensive 50, but it went the other way, giving ‘Beena a shot on goal.

The usually opportunistic Cam Williamson and Ash Brown both missed shots on goal, Matt Stapleton wasn’t paid a mark when the Doves were counter-attacking and ruck Dylan Chapman was battered.

The Lions’ press was met with palpable tension on the sidelines as the margin felt within, rather than just over, six points.

But Dan Zajac put that to one side when he was spotted uncontested inside 50 by young Brodie Howie late in the game.

He took 30 seconds and seized the moment from 25 to extend the margin beyond two goals in stoppage time.

It was cathartic relief for Michael Cardamone’s side – with none of the first three quarters going longer than 25 minutes, they knew they were home.

Murrumbeena had the wind in the first quarter, but the Doves held them up well in a dour start to the game.

The defence was under pressure but resisted ‘Beena’s ill-directed kicks.

A free kick appeared the only way a team would break through before the first break and that’s what it took, with Murrumbeena kicking the first goal at the 20-minute mark.

Within three minutes, Cam Williamson responded with a skilful hack while facing away from the goals as he was tackled.

A three-goal second quarter was effectively where the game was won, as the Doves had scoreboard pressure on from that point on.

Matt Stapleton kicked one from outside 50, getting high up the ground for a handball receive.

Michael Henry converted one in identical fashion soon thereafter, having started the play in the Doves’ back half, with Zajac the other goalscorer.

In a game defined by work rate, pressure acts, scrap and slog, the tough midfield and ruck Chapman stood up.

Primrose cracked in all day, sticking his tackles and winning the ball in the clinches.

Henwood, although quieter, was a commanding presence at stoppage and Jake Basa’s first game back in six weeks brought the style and mobility to complement the hardball winners.

Henry also ran through there and had immense moments as did Stapleton in defence as their experience and composure on the big stage came to the fore.

“They’re a classy side and we know they’ve got leg-speed and were going to come and try to run us off our feet, we tried to keep it as contested as possible,” said coach Cardamone.

“We knew we needed to keep the game on our terms, particularly with the breeze, and then not blaze away and kick it down the lines and give the ball back.

“We wanted to change lanes and carry the ball up that way because if you kick it long, it holds up or floats out of bounds which I thought we did well.”