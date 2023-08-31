Simple philosophy key backline

By Jonty Ralphsmith

At three-quarter-time of Doveton’s Southern Division 2 qualifying final, opponents Murrumbeena had only two goals on the board, both from free kicks.

The Lions were on the ropes.

Despite twice defeating Doveton throughout the season they were unable to connect inside 50.

When it got to ground level, Doves flocked.

The sources to goal were closed down.

“It was an outstanding effort, we’ve prided ourselves on playing as a defensive seven,” former skipper Matt Stapleton said.

“We don’t have anyone who kicks bags of goals and it’s the same in the backline, we just want to all understand and play our role.

“We just had a focus on defending first.

“We stripped the game back and made it really simple.”

Stapleton used questions about his individual performance to praise teammates, but the former premiership captain had the split second of time most don’t find in finals.

His clean groundball gather on the run in the back half set up a second-quarter goal, and he even kicked one himself, as well as having half-a-dozen moments of coolness.

His communication with teammates kept the backline accountable and assisted Troy Allen who played his best game of the year, among others.

“It hasn’t been about one person, it’s about being brave and playing as a back seven, but being able to instruct and direct out there is something I pride myself on being able to do,” Stapleton said.

“You judge yourself how you hold up with the pressure on so bringing that mentality will give us a good chance in the contest.”

Michael Jameson, Jack Muirhead and Jake Ingaliso had some key wins throughout the afternoon in defence, the latter leading the way with his repeat efforts.

“Jake loves finals footy, he’s so good one-on-one,” Stapleton said.

“It gave everyone great confidence when he’s coming off or playing off his man, whether it be his attacking run or his big spoils, his arms seem to get longer and longer.”