Springy out to bounce back against Colts

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Springvale Districts will play in its first finals series since 2019, taking another step forward this season under Kris Thompson.

They take on Port Melbourne in an elimination final at RSEA Park, Moorabbin.

The Demons got off to a flyer in 2023, by beating the bottom-four teams, and their fourth-placed finish sums up their season well.

They’ve lost only one of 10 games against teams below them on the ladder – against Port Melbourne.

The Dees will back their chances despite the loss two weeks ago at a home ground the Colts play well.

The Colts 10-point win over Springvale Districts, having lost to them by 28 points when they went to the wider and bigger Newcomen Road, is symbolic of their fitness issues away from home.

The Colts have an 8-1 home record and 4-5 away record.

The average winning margin at home is 54 points, while the average losing margin on the road is 38 points.

Their most recent game away from home was against Cranbourne and proved their inability to cover the ground, use space to their advantage and run out the game.

Springvale Districts will look to expose that with the midfield set to be an intriguing watch.

The Colts have veteran tough ball magnet Justin Taylor, who is viewed alongside Cranbourne’s Zak Roscoe as the best player in the competition this season, playing with ex-AFL player Billie Smedts to challenge the Demons.

The Dees will be hoping to better shut out Chan Hargraves’ influence after he kicked five goals against them two weeks ago, and he is coming off a 12-goal haul this week.

Matthew Blair has had the role on him in both games and was praised for keeping Hargraves to just two goals in the first clash between the teams.

In Springvale Districts’ home win against Port Melbourne, the midfielders used the corridor at every opportunity and beat them with speed, while hard running winger Matt Thompson allowed them to shape the ball differently when needed.

It’s the same blueprint they will hope to take into this game as their forward entries suited the forwards as well as in any game this season.

Players to watch

Toby Arms: It’s been a breakout season for Arms, playing just his second season of senior footy. Played the match of his career as an undersized ruck in the first 2023 game between these two sides. Competes manfully and has a brute-ish attitude. Is able to hit the scoreboard and take a contested mark.

Daniel Helmore: Tyrone Vickery playing no part in this season was a dagger blow for the Demons, but it has allowed Helmore to step up. He has 31 goals for the season and provides zest inside 50, with his best game being a six-goal haul against this opponent at Newcomen Road.

George Angelopoulos: The experienced campaigner wears his heart on his sleeve every week and is one who brings high pressure which is what finals is all about. Is hungry for the combative side of the game and has a knack of producing team lifting efforts.

Matt Wetering: His faster than expected recovery from injury has bolstered Springvale Districts’ hopes of winning a final or two. The ex-Collingwood VFL player is good enough to still be listed and provides aerial presence for the Demons up forward.

Drew Stockton: Has plenty of experience and was easily Springvale Districts’ best defender when the teams last played. His willingness to put his head over the footy will be crucial in finals. John Walker is also an effective stopper whose aerial work will be important.