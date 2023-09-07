Local teams get wins

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Dandenong’s girls won the final game of their Coates League home-and-away season, with a 10.8 68 to 4.2 26 win over Geelong.

The Falcons lead by 11 points at quarter time, kicking four of the first five goals, but did not manage another for the rest of the contest.

Sophie Butterworth and Abbey Tregellis were the beneficiaries of the momentum swing, kicking three goals each.

Many of Butterworth’s strong games this season have been set up by a dominant display overhead, but she managed 3.3 despite taking just two marks.

Nikita Harris cracked in hard with 13 disposals and eight tackles, while Mikayla Williamson had another strong game in the midfield; playing her best game at the level, collecting 22 disposals.

Josh Moore’s side had only eight more inside 50s but owned territory after quarter time.

The Rays will kick off their finals campaign this week against GWV, which they will be favoured to win.

Meanwhile, Gippsland has finished its season on a winning note against Murray.

Despite the Power missing their two best players – Ash Centra and Amber Schutte – they proved far too good at Shepley Oval on Saturday, winning 9.11 65 to 2.2 14.

Jas Sowden backed up her wonderful performance last week with 23 disposals, 13 tackles and two goals and was assisted in the midfield by Alisha Molesworth (26 disposals, eight tackles).

Abbey Hobson was a focal point inside 50, playing with confidence and finding space to lead at the ball carrier, finishing with 4.3 and 11 marks.

Still yet to blow out 16 candles on her birthday cake, she is a 2025 draft prospect the region is excited about, with Saturday’s haul bringing her season tally to 18 from eight games.

Despite comprehensively winning possession, Gippsland still out-tackled the Bushrangers, 100-65, as the likes of India Makai and Tylah Burn each relished putting on the jersey one final time.