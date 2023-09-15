Green’s growth, Osborne’s grit help Eagles repel

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Left footed half-back flanker Andrew Green is a reasonably rare breed at Cranbourne.

The Eagles have built the generation of success off home grown juniors which has produced a steely selfless mentality.

Green is a teenager from the Northern Territory who has played in the NTFL, that has arrived this season.

Having played for NT Thunder in the Coates Talent League this season, his talent had already been identified, but his progress in 2023 has been excellent.

Playing in suburban Melbourne senior footy has seen him cop hard hits, play to a structure, but still bring his flair.

On Saturday in Cranbourne’s second semi-final win over Cheltenham, he took a series of big marks and took it on with his left foot.

“Phenomenal,” was the first word that came to captain Brandon Osborne’s mind when asked about him.

“If we could have a few more of him in the side, it would be sensational.

“He’s just so silky, he gets the ball and moves and you just know he’s going to hit a target so he’s getting better and better every week.

“A superstar.”

Meanwhile, the skipper won his battle with Rosellas spearhead Josh Fox, who managed just two goals, despite a swarm of entries in the first half.

“He’s a big bastard,” Osborne laughed.

“If he gets a run and jump at it, he’s very hard to stop so I’ve just got to do my best to be there every time.

“My focus is just to do everything I can to stop them getting the ball.

“I don’t want to touch the ball, I just want to stop him from touching the ball and that means I’ve done my job for the team which for me is the most important thing.”

The defence is the most stable line, having played several seasons together, outside of Green and teen Ky Williams, with that continuity winning out on the day.