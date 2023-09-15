Impossible decision awaits after team performance

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Cranbourne faces a selection squeeze ahead of the 2023 Southern Football Netball League grand final on Saturday 23 September.

Veteran defender Glenn Osborne, arguably playing the best footy of his career, missed the second semi-final with injury but will be an automatic inclusion.

Dillan Bass, who returned to the club in 2023 and was a key piece in the first half of the season, is also expected to be fit and available.

The replacement for Osborne against Cheltenham was 17-year-old Ky Williams, who won some crucial contests with fearlessness.

“For a young bloke to do that is so impressive,” skipper Brandon Osborne said.

“Pre-season, that’s what he was doing, it’s why we got him in the side because of the way he just attacks the ball.

“He’s only 17 and goes like a bull.”

Fellow teenager Tyson Barry played a defensive forward role and contributed to the win, cementing a spot in the 22 after a big 2022.

The Eagles have used 36 players in 2023.

Two of those look set to face heartache, in stark contrast to last season when it was the Eagles’ depth and system which won the flag for an injury-ravaged squad.