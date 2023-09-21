Stronger list will hope to propel Eagles

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Cranbourne will enter the 2023 grand final with clearly a stronger team than what they put on the park to win the 2022 premiership.

The narrative of last season’s grand final win was grit.

Resilience is a theme commonly associated with Cranbourne and it was particularly pertinent in 2022 when injuries continually threatened to derail the season but they found a way.

A small handful of departures have been offset by what the club has dubbed as effectively ‘new recruits’ after they played no part last season, as well as a couple they have gained.

Dylan Cavalot, Jarryd Barker and Ben Pola have stepped seamlessly into a midfield which lost a bevy of players, most notably Jake Carosella.

Others who won’t play a part in this season’s decider include Adrian Russo, Ryan Davey, Max Gearon, Curtis Barker and Harry Bird.

The midfield looks completely different: there is more star power, dynamism and trust, and the ball movement will be difficult to stop if the Eagles get momentum.

As well as the below players who have established themselves as contributors to the grand final run, Kirk Dickson has taken another step forward with his footy, waxing well with Marc Holt in attack.

Zak Roscoe, best-on-ground in last year’s grand final, has also taken his game to another level and is a better version of himself than what he produced last season.

2023 INCLUSIONS

Andrew Green: A teenaged rebounding defender who rarely makes a mistake and sets up lots of Cranbourne’s ball movement.

Jarryd Barker: Has formed a potent one-two punch with Roscoe in the midfield. The Casey VFL-listed player is a key pillar when Cranbourne have clearance dominance and uses it well.

Dylan Cavalot: A leadership group member who adds defensive accountability to the midfield. Allows the stars to thrive.

Ben Pola: Similar to Cavalot, he adds a big-bodied barrier to teams looking to burst out the front as an unheralded midfield contributor.

Jake Stephens: Showed his importance in the second semi final against the Rosellas as a secondary ruck and big body around the ground.

Chris Ramac: May have missed last year’s premiership but is no stranger to the Eagles and backs himself to take a mark.

Dillan Bass: A returning Eagle in 2023, Bass will be a watch at grand final selection. Indications are that he will be fit and available but, having not played for a month, will he return for the big dance? His power off half-forward in his first game back in the nest when Cranbourne defeated Cheltenham showed what he could do.