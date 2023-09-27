Cardamone leaving satisfied

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Outgoing Doveton coach Michael Cardamone is satisfied with his stint at the Southern Football Netball League Division 2 club.

Cardamone was at the helm for two seasons, guiding the club to a grand final loss as player-coach in 2022, and backing it up with a preliminary final appearance in 2023.

Also playing as a small forward last season, he contributed 53 goals, which had him second in the league goalkicking.

He says he walks out of the club a better person, ready for the next challenge.

“I felt it was a successful stint there and I’ve left the club in better hands than before I took over, so I’m happy with that and I wish them all the best,” Cardamone said.

“Some ideas and plans I put in place, especially for the young kids coming through I believe set a good culture there: it’s a place you want to play your football.

“It’s up to the next coach to continue with those standards.

“I’m a passionate guy, I left no stone unturned, I continued striving for success and I’ll continue to do that wherever the next club is.

“That’s all I could do at the club, I’m proud of the effort, they’re a good club.”

Speaking about the change from being a player-coach to sideline coach, he said:

“You learn a lot more, you see the game a lot clearer, you’ve got to make moves on the spot,” he said.

“I believe when I was coaching on the bench, I was being quicker to make moves – instead of being reactive, I was proactive to keep us ahead of the game.

“I think of times where if I was playing, I might have been a bit late.

“Would I have loved to play the year out? 100 per cent, my passion was still to have a kick, but I got to do both during my time at the club which is fantastic.”

Cardamone is widely expected to walk into another senior coaching role if he wants it, given clarity by the club well in advance of the conclusion of 2023 that his contract would not be renewed.

He said he would not rush the decision and would keep his options open.

Applications for the coaching role closed on Friday, with the club expecting to have a coach announced well before night one of preseason.