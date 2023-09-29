Plenty of positives to draw from Stingrays’ season

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Talent League boys side Dandenong Stingrays played a brand of footy that allowed a bevy of draft prospects to show their weapons and enabled new names to shine.

Co-captain Harry DeMattia used a strong preseason to launch into 2023 and lead the Stingrays from the front, playing his best footy as a powerful clearance midfielder.

Billy Wilson was earmarked as a player to watch from January and he delivered, playing a part in the national championships and showing off his acceleration to earn himself a state combine invite.

Kade De La Rue also showed upside, bankable throughout the national championships, clean and strong off half-forward for the Stingrays.

Cooper Simpson was excellent between some injuries in 2023, and Kobe Shipp used late season games to prove his strength over the footy and aerially.

“The great thing about our back end to the season is that Kobe Shipp, Ben Hopkins, Riak Andrew, Billy Wilson, Cooper Simpson, Harry were exceptional: all our possible draftables finished strongly,” coach Nick Cox said.

“I think Kobe’s last three weeks let everyone know his intercept marking and ability to get the ball back in hand is probably the best in the competition when he gets it right.”

This season also saw overlap defender Ben Hopkins emerge, with his stability playing a key role, while Jacob Grant’s rise from Division 3 of the Southern Football Netball League to Vic Country was an ode to the program.

“The rapidness is very genuine” Cox said of Hopkins.

“He’s very raw.

“He was always someone we tracked in local footy and watched closely.

“I remember the first game against Geelong at Colac, and when you watch the tape, he had 12 touches in the last quarter and it showed he wasn’t a player who was going to give up when things got tough.

“He had some jobs through the year, including on (Zane) Duursma a little bit and held his own.

“He just got the understanding of the level, and got better, which is what good players do.

“I think what we also have to commend is that in doing exit interviews, every player so far is giving us really positive feedback on how they’ve enjoyed it, got better and grown from the experience.”

From a team point-of-view, the ‘Rays bowed out in wildcard round, unable to find their best footy for long enough stretches in 2023 despite giving plenty of bottom-aged players exposure last season.

Dandenong’s wins over GWV in round 4 and Murray in round 16 were highlights as the boys played with freedom and confidence, moving the ball boldly and owning the corridor.

The last quarter comeback from the clouds against Oakleigh was another dramatic point of 2023.

“We probably never got going and then in the (last round of the home and away season against) Tasmania and (final against) Gippsland lacked a little bit of finishing,” Cox said.

“We controlled both games for periods of time but didn’t execute well enough, which made a difference.

“At the start of the year, we had a little bit of talent but were a bit unknown and maybe to achieve a little bit further in the finals would have been nice.

“But at the same time, we’re still going to have very good representation at the draft.”

Competitor Matt Nelson leads a contingent the club are hoping can join Ziggy Toledo-Glasman on a VFL list in 2024.

Jacob Noble, Jack Wilson, Sam Frangalas, Jacob Noble, Hudson Rigg, Tom Payne and Miller Stewart are others who could get state league opportunities that will exit the program.

Midfielders Harvey Langford and Cooper Hynes, key-position-player Noah Mraz and pressure forward Harry Doughton lead the 2024 draft contingent.

St Kilda father-son prospect Elwood Peckett will also feature, while Noah Hibbins-Hargreaves headlines the 2025 prospects hungry for a look in.