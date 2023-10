Young footballers battled it out in a street-style tournament at Soccer5’s Dandenong on Friday 22 September.

The five-a-side teams spanned four divisions – under 14 male, under 16 male, under 25 male and under 25 female.

The event was hosted by Greater Dandenong Youth and Family Services, which also staged Youth Fest 2023 at Noble Park Skate Park on 28 September.

Other school holiday activities included a pizza-making workshop, a clothes swap and a K-pop workshop with PULSE dance crew.