Premiership heroes, seasoned campaigners, rising stars: the best of Southern

By Jonty Ralphsmith

It was pulsating, gripping and emotional.

The 2023 Southern Football Netball League (SFNL) season encompassed both ends of the spectrum for locally based clubs.

Cranbourne experienced the heartbreak of leading all grand final day – only to fall short – while Endeavour Hills conquered the premiership summit for the first time in its short history.

In between their steely resolve was Doveton in Division 2, whose few durable players this season offered important continuity.

Rivals Hampton Park took an important step forward as a club, as did Dandenong in Division 4 – as its list transitioned – while Keysborough struggled to find rhythm.

Division 1 nemeses Springvale Districts and Dingley both made the top five but were stopped by a barnstorming Port Melbourne, with the Dees continuing their forward thrust either side of the pandemic, and the Dingoes more competitive than some expected.

Below are the best 22 players, plus emergencies, from the SFNL clubs that Star News has regularly covered in 2023.

Back pocket: Rikky Boccari (Endeavour Hills): The Falcons don’t win the premiership without the willingness of defenders to nullify Frankston’s speed. He led a series of players who kept the Dolphins quiet when it mattered most, which capped off a strong season.

Full back: Brandon Osborne (Cranbourne) (Captain): Organises the backline and takes the opposition spearhead. He’s been doing it for a decade, with his closing speed and defensive work in four duels with Josh Fox in particular demonstrating his class.

Back pocket: Kristen Feehan (Dingley): Rarely gets scores kicked on him thanks to his aerial capacity and is a general in the backline for the Dingoes. An intercepting marking specialist who knows when to peel off and help others out. Assisted by the brick wall that is teammate Alex Windhager. Is also excellent with his decision-making when distributing.

Half-back: Glenn Osborne (Cranbourne): Puts his head over it and attacks the footy with fearless endeavour. Is the sort of no-frills operator you would want to line up alongside. Shuts down his direct opponent and has instinctive defensive craft.

Centre half-back: Lenny Van Schaik (Dandenong): One of only two Dandenong Redlegs to make the list, Van Schaik had some engrossing duels throughout the season and was rarely beaten by a key forward for a full four quarters. The Redlegs’ run late in the season relied on him continually keeping a spearhead quiet.

Half-back: Lachie Lamble (Dingley): The fast and electric runner was a staple for Dingley, particularly on big grounds when given space to run. Was sorely missed when Dingley played a string of consecutive games against contenders through the middle of the year. Zach Horsley’s team looked better when he was in taking it on.

Wing: Tanner Stanton (Hampton Park): Was a surprise to see Stanton receive only five votes in the league best and fairest for he was by far the most consistent Redback through the home-and-away season. His leadership was a key feature, and he added continuity and efficiency to an injury-interrupted line-up each week.

Centre: Zak Roscoe (Cranbourne): Cranbourne’s star playmaker has taken his game to another level in 2023. A powerful midfielder who’s hard to tackle, influences each week, outruns a tag and hits the scoreboard, generally multiple times per game. Yes please!

Wing: Jack Wilson (Hampton Park): Worked hard both ways and was excellent in tandem with Stanton. Was so clean at ground level and was the sort of player who forwards would want to lead to. The Dandenong Stingrays listed player also played in attack and the midfield in a productive 2023.

Half-forward: Brandon Nolan (Dandenong): Big Dandenong forward flew under the radar until a late bag of 12, with South Mornington’s key targets attracting lots of external attention. Was a barometer inside 50 for the Redlegs and has performed for several years. A big factor behind their increased competitiveness.

Centre half-forward: Kirk Dickson (Cranbourne): Took a big step forward with his footy in 2023. Scored multiple goals 15 times with his work rate high up the ground and marking on the lead usually too good for his defenders. His work rate separates him and makes him a true old-school centre-half-forward. Kicked three goals in the last quarter of the second semi-final.

Half-forward: Ricky Johnson (Doveton): The livewire has seen marked improvement in his footy in 2023 off the back of getting himself in excellent shape in preseason. It showed in the amount of contests he went to and how high he got up the ground. A diminutive and slippery customer who provides energy and plays like he’s got the body of a bull.

Forward pocket: Cam Williamson (Doveton): The Doves relied heavily on Williamson to score goals in 2023 and he delivered. Plays taller than he is with his overhead marking and energy, and contributed in finals, including four goals in the preliminary final loss.

Full-forward: Marc Holt (Cranbourne): He came out of retirement and assumed his usual mantle up forward. After a consistent season, he got his regulation bag in the last game of the home-and-away season and played a big second semi against Cheltenham and had moments in the big dance.

Forward pocket: Daniel Helmore (Springvale Districts): The Demons identified him as a necessary addition to the list and he provided zest inside 50, dangerous whenever he was around the ball. Was also able to go into the midfield and provide a spark when his team needed it.

Ruck: Dylan Chapman (Doveton): The clear standout ruck in the Division 2 competition, it’s no coincidence that the Doves’ form turned around as soon as he came into the team this season, having been setback by a preseason hamstring complaint. Doesn’t lose a ruck battle and takes marks.

Ruck-rover: Jarryd Barker (Cranbourne): There was no stopping the Casey listed player in 2023 after an ACL injury grounded him last year. Was the perfect foil for Roscoe and added leadership, midfield craft and slick ball use at the source.

Rover: Jackson Peet (Dingley): Wins it in close and is able to release teammates. Others might be more flashy, but he’s the crucial ingredient every midfield needs. Been a consistent force for so long and surpassed the high bar he sets for himself in 2023.

Interchange:

Lochie Benton (Dingley): Was dubbed a wildcard to watch by Dingley ahead of 2023 and delivered on that hype. Played everywhere a little bit and was willing to take the game on, slice through with speed and send it forward.

Andrew Green (Cranbourne): The left footer gave Cranbourne drive coming out of the backline and rarely missed a target. One of the big risers of the league in 2023 and the youngest Division 1 player in this team.

John Rafferty (Endeavour Hills): would have won the Division 3 best and fairest if he was eligible as the premier midfielder in the competition. Gets it going forward with purpose, can take marks and rarely played a bad game, going to another level late in the season.

Toby Arms (Springvale Districts): A breakout season for a young player, he was willing to crack in and do what his team needed. Took big marks inside 50, competed when needed as an undersized ruck and used his power to win clearances. It was no surprise to see him lead Springvale Districts’ votes at the league count.

Emergencies:

Makaio Haywood (Hampton Park): A powerful clearance player who got on the move and was an excellent offensive midfielder for Hampton Park. Catches the eye with his flowing mullet when he breaks away and led the Redbacks in the league best and fairest count.

Matt Stapleton (Doveton): Makes this team despite missing the first third of the season which speaks to his leadership down back. Organises Doveton structurally, is clean and efficient. One of Doveton’s best in its finals win.

Shannon Henwood (Doveton): The talismanic Doveton skipper epitomised the way his team played when they were at their best in 2023: tough and fearless. Also had a nack of scoring from an inside 50 stoppage right when his team needed it.

Matt Wetering (Springvale Districts): The former VFL key forward was a huge presence for Springvale Districts, taking the best defender every week and kicking more than two goals per match.

Coach:

Matt Peake (Endeavour Hills): Steered Endeavour Hills to its maiden premiership, having ridden the wave of being a young club and remaining loyal. Made the right tactical moves on grand final day and was calm and positive despite trailing at three quarter time. All of that came after he declared early on that he believed his side could content, which sounded like lip service after losing Nick Gay, but targeted the right recruits and got them firing. Also deserves credit for rebounding in the big dance from two consecutive defeats against Frankston.