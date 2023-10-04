Turf 2 clubs ready for action

By Jonty Ralphsmith

DDCA TURF 2 – SEASON PREVIEW

Tight.

That’s the word that every sporting league wants associated with it and it certainly appears to be the way in the lead-up to the Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA) Turf 2 competition.

Action kicks off on Saturday, with very little seemingly separating Dandenong West, who we predict to go back-to-back after winning Turf 3 last season, and Keysborough at the opposite end of the table.

Dandy West enter with every box ticked, but teams have done that in the past and still been shocked by the gulf in class.

For that reason, the Westerners may not be the shoe-in for the flag many have pencilled in.

Parkfield, meanwhile, is one of the unluckier sides to be relegated in recent times after showing so much grit in Turf 1, which will hold it in good stead against perennial Turf 2 battlers.

Heinz Southern Districts has offset losses with excellent gains and will again be around the mark, while the stability of Lyndale and Parkfield provide cause for optimism.

The return of two-day cricket will separate the disciplined sides from the pack – but at this stage, it is hard to predict exactly who those sides will be.

Alas – we’ve had a go at it!

Read below for a full team-by-team preview.

DANDENONG WEST

2022-23 leading runscorer:

Nuwan Kulasekara (492 runs at 62)

2022-23 leading wicket-taker:

Nuwan Kulasekara (34 wickets at six)

There is competition-wide expectation that Turf 2 newcomers Dandenong West will compete straight away after a Turf 3 premiership in 2022/23. Nuwan Kulasekara will go around again and lead them with bat and ball at the age of 41-years-old. Stable middle-order batter Anthony Brannan will relish the return to two-day cricket, and will again skipper the side. Hitters Matt Collett (Cranbourne) and Riley Siwes (Berwick) both come in this season to strengthen the Bulls’ ball-striking, with Siwes’ leggies to complement Malinga Bandara’s tweakers well. The fast-bowling attack is well suited to the longer format with the club hungry to continue performing. The main departure is last season’s keeper Dylan Diacono, but with Collett to take the gloves, there are no obvious chinks in the armour.

Verdict: Premiers

PARKMORE

2022-23 leading runscorer:

Mohomad Sarfras (293 runs at 27)

2022-23 leading wicket-taker:

Amal Athulathmudali (15 wickets at 30)

A well-organised, self-aware club which spoke to lots of players that will be an immediate threat after being relegated from Turf 1. The focus of the offseason has been on bringing in players with clearly defined roles, after being caught with too many bit-part players in Turf 1 last season. The club has recruited with an eye on the longer format, confident in the shot-makers it has retained to carry the load during the shorter format after consistently making big scores in Turf 1. It was the Pirates’ inability to break through which let them down last season. The introduction of Kyle Colosimo from Premier Cricket club Fitzroy-Doncaster will strengthen the spinning stocks in 2023-24, with Lankesh Samaraweera and Pasindu Ushetti also coming into the fold as Parkmore will look to spinners to attack. Kyle Gwynne will bat time and there are several more list changes from last season, with the club under no illusions that it might take some time to gel. The retentions expected to remain in the First XI will be in and out early in the season due to a series of weddings, which will further hurt continuity, so expect them to hit their straps after Christmas.

Verdict: Runners-up

HEINZ SOUTHERN DISTRICTS

2022-23 leading runscorer:

Brent Patterson (402 runs at 40)

2022-23 leading wicket-taker:

Ryan Patterson (32 wickets at 12)

Will enter the season as arguably premiership favourites after going down in a tight semi-final to Cranbourne last season. Mackenzie Gardner is the star inclusion, whose runscoring ways in the middle order will shore the snakepit up, expected to bat at three and hold innings together. HSD is embracing the frontrunners mentality that many have placed on them this season, having felt like 2022-23’s semi-final was an underachievement. The loss of Kevin Seth will hurt as he emerged as a star player of the competition last season, but it is hoped Raheel Bostan can fill the void he leaves with the bat, while Zahoor Sawari steps into the vacant pace role. When Craig Hookey came in as coach, there was an eye on two-day cricket and, having maintained many of the same names, they will finally get to showcase what they can do as a team in the two-day format. Importantly, HSD has also brought in multiple spinners to complement their strong suite of fast bowlers so they look a team with no weakness on paper. Another positive for HSD is that KM Reedy Reserve looks as though it will be fit for use all season after punctuated availability in recent times.

Verdict: Third

LYNDALE

2022-23 leading runscorer:

Girish Chopra (299 runs at 27)

2022-23 leading wicket-taker:

Surien Silva (36 wickets at 14)

The club is realistic about where it sits ahead of the 2023-24 season. After surprising many and finishing fourth last season, the club has retained a stable list, but the one blow is that ‘keeper and leading runscorer Girish Chopra will play only a minimal part this season. Lyndale will hope to see some more consistent contributions from Surien Silva and Rajika Fernando with bat in hand as they attempt to navigate the 80 overs. Rapid playmaker Himesh Galhenage Don was the leading runscorer last season and will hold down the number four spot; whether he reins in his natural instinct will be an intriguing watch. They had attacking spinners last season who were able to take wickets and will hope they can control the difficult overs. They also have a series of younger players who will get some exposure as the club looks to set itself to sustain its competitiveness in coming years.

Verdict: Fourth

NARRE WARREN

2022-23 leading runscorer:

Zach Allen (371 runs at 37)

2022-23 leading wicket-taker:

Bevan Radhakrishnan (18 wickets at 18)

Has lost the three Dinger boys ahead of 2022-23 which is a big blow, but Narre Warren is again expected to be on the edge of the four this season, having just missed finals last season. Zach Allen broke out last season as a tone-setting batter who puts pressure back on opening bowlers. Opening bowler Josh Dinger is a sizeable loss, as is brother Cam, a leggie. The ability to bowl in partnerships and sustain pressure will be an interesting watch for Narre given how little cricket the attack as a whole has played together.

Verdict: Fifth

PARKFIELD

2022-23 leading runscorer:

Dishan Malalasekera (318 runs at 29)

2022-23 leading wicket-taker:

Hansika Kodikara (15 wickets at 26)

The continued development of Hansika Kodikara will be the talk around Parkfield in 2023-24. Finished last season with a bang when Parkfield almost snatched fourth spot and has several gears to go through, with his capacity in the two-day game set to have a big say in Parkfield’s fortunes. His ability to swing momentum with the ball is also crucial. Emerging leader Dishan Malalasekera is another that Parkfield will look to when there are tough periods after showing his maturity at the top last year. The club will this season be coached by Channa Gunawardena whose experience will be excellent and likely tighten up their bowling which let them down at times last season.

Verdict: Sixth

CRANBOURNE

2022-23 leading runscorer:

Mick Sweeney (545 runs at 55)

2022-23 leading wicket-taker:

Peter Sweeney (38 wickets at 11)

The departure of Mick and Peter Sweeney is a big blow for the Eagles, who lose their two most bankable runscorers and leading wicket-taker. The Eagles briefly looked like nabbing former first-class cricketer Jayde Herrick as coach, but he was ultimately unable to commit, leaving stalwart former ‘keeper Clint Ayres to take the reins as coach. Matt Collett’s clean glovework will also leave a hole and the players Cranbourne brought in won’t offset their losses. All-rounder Harsaroup Singh showed potential last season as a confident striker and capable leggie, well suited to one-day cricket. The return to two-day cricket comes at the wrong time for Cranbourne, which is at risk of dropping off after coming runner-up in 2023.

Verdict: Seventh

KEYSBOROUGH

2022-23 leading runscorer:

Yohan Arumadura (547 runs at 50)

2022-23 leading wicket-taker:

Yohan Arumadura (16 wickets at 26)

Underachieved last season based on the list they had, with the revelation of Yohan Arumadura with bat and ball saving some grace. He, along with second leading runscorer Stephen Hennessy, have departed for Beaconsfield and Springvale South respectively, however, which puts the incumbency on Christo Otto and others to bounce back. The addition of Shanaka Gayan Perumpili from Kingston-Heath will add another source of runs in the middle order, while quick bowler Matt Moore is likely to offer a baptism of fire for opposition openers. The club plays at Rowley Allan Reserve which has a lightning quick outfield, however, where the game can get away quickly given the rate of scoring, so he’ll need to be used well because edges fly away. Perhaps too much rests on too few this season.

Verdict: Eighth