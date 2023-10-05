Buckley ready to buck the trend

By Marcus Uhe

BUCKLEY RIDGES

2022-23 Finish: Runner up. Lost to Springvale South in Turf 1 grand final.

Coach: Manjula Munasinghe

Captain:

Ins: Roshen Silva, Kadeem Alleyne, Charuka Tharindu

Outs: Mahela Udewatte

Players to watch: Jake Cronin, Roshen Silva, Jayson Hobbs

Home ground: Park Oval

The addition of quality reinforcements and improvement from within means Buckley Ridges won’t be taking a step back in 2023/24.

For the past two years, the powerhouse from Park Oval has fallen agonisingly short of adding to its Turf 1 trophy cabinet, pipped at the post in consecutive years by Springvale South.

On both occasions they went in as favourites, having secured direct qualification in the first week of the finals, but came unstuck against the might of the Bloods on the final day.

The manner in which the Bloods did the damage on the stifling hot day at Arch Brown Reserve – uprooting the batting lineup in the middle overs to take 9/65 and close the innings on 147 after 40 overs – no doubt left a sour taste in the Buckley throats after another season that offered such promise.

Head coach Manjula Munasinghe, however, doesn’t feel retribution is motivating the squad.

“It’s another day of cricket isn’t it?,” he said of the grand final loss.

“On the day, whoever is doing well is going to win.

“What we really need to focus on is procedures and what we need to do right throughout the season. We are a very competitive team on the day. A bit of luck and how we are going to take on the challenges will define the champions.

“We’re trying to stick to our process, continue to enjoy our games and play as a team.”

From the side that fell short on grand final day, Mahela Udawatte has departed for the Hawks’ nest at Hallam, but former Sri Lankan test batter Roshen Silva is expected to fill the breach with aplomb.

The 34-year-old, who played 12 tests for his country and averages just shy of 50 in a first-class career spanning 17 years, shapes as one of the best-credentialed players the competition can offer this season.

His inclusion, along with the continued improvement of Jake Cronin, who made just shy of 250 runs across his final three innings when called into the side late in the season at the top of the order, means there’s no apparent weakness in the top order, to be supported by the old firm of Jayson Hobbs, Michael Davies and Ben Wright.

The ultimate test of whether any psychological scarring exists will be there for all to see in round one at Alex Nelson Reserve, when they face the side that broke their hearts for the last two years, the first fixture in the top four round robin that has been slated to open the season.

It’s set to be a celebration for the Bloods, while Buckley will be the uncomfortable ‘plus one’, simply waiting for the festivities to be over.

“That game is always a nerve-wracking game, so it will be another exciting game for us,” Munasinghe said of the grand final rematch.

“Nothing much will be different; we are a successful club in terms of playing ability.

“Winning a championship doesn’t define success. We are a very successful club playing together at a family orientated club, that’s wonderful to see everyone chip-in and all these things.

“It’s a little bit disappointing to see when you’re losing, but it’s all part of the game.

“We are hopeful luck will come this year for us.”

Fixture:

Round 1 (one day): Saturday 7 October v Springvale South (A)

Round 2 (one day): Saturday 14 October v Hallam Kalora Park (H)

Round 3 (two day): Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 October v Beaconsfield (A)

Round 4 (two day): Saturday 28 October and Saturday 4 November v North Dandenong (H)

Round 5 (two day): Saturday 11 and 18 November v Narre South (A)

Round 6 (two day): Saturday 25 November and Saturday 2 December v St Mary’s (H)

Round 7 (one day): Saturday 9 December v Berwick (A)

Round 8 (one day): Saturday 16 December v Buckley Ridges (H)

Round 9 (one day): Saturday 6 January v North Dandenong (A)

Round 10 (one day): Saturday 13 January v St Mary’s (A)

Round 11 (two day): Saturday 20 and 27 January v Springvale South (H)

Round 12 (two day): Saturday 3 and 10 February v Hallam Kalora Park (A)

Round 13 (two day): Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 February v Berwick (H)

Round 14 (one day): Saturday 24 February v Narre South (H)