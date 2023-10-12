Best Cannons recognised

By Jonty Ralphsmith
Casey Cannons Hockey Club held its presentation night on Saturday, celebrating a successful transition for the women’s program and year of development for the men.
Both firsts programs played the higher standard of Vic League 1 hockey in 2023 following premierships and promotion last season, with the best individuals from the year crowned.
Star play-maker Emma Harris won the women’s best and fairest, followed by the unheralded Aleisha Daly, with the well-drilled team-first Leandra McLaughlin taking home the coaches award.
The consistent and seasoned Cam Ritchie won the men’s top gong ahead of his skipper Matthew Light, with the coaches award going to young riser Charlie Coster.
Below is a full list of award winners.
Men’s Vic League 1:
• Best and Fairest: Cameron Ritchie
• Runners Up Best and Fairest: Matthew Light
• Coaches Award: Charlie Coster
Men’s Vic League 1 Reserve:
• Best and Fairest: Blake Edwards
• Runners Up Best and Fairest: Craig Moore
• Coaches Award: Ross Shilliday
Men’s Metro 2 South:
• Best and Fairest: Pete Turner
• Runners Up Best and Fairest: Dan Thorp
• Most Consistent: Luke Huntingford
Women’s Vic League 1:
• Best and Fairest: Emma Harris
• Runners Up Best and Fairest: Aleisha Daly
• Coaches Award: Leandra McLauchlan
Women’s Vic League 1 Reserve:
• Best and Fairest: Aleisha Foot
• Runners Up Best and Fairest: Claire Guastella
• Most Consistent: Lizzy Maciulaitis
Women’s Metro 1 SE:
• Best and Fairest: Emily Harris
• Runners Up Best and Fairest: Gemma King
• Most Improved Award: Sarah Chaffey
Masters 45+DE:
• Best and Fairest: Steve Ray
• Runners Up Best and Fairest: Andrew Lean
Under 16 Mixed District SE:
• Most Consistent: Aleisha Foot
• Most improved: Emily Harris
• Coaches Award: Alfie Ray
• Most Determined: Amin Kamarudzaman
Senior Best Club Person: Janine Foot
Junior Best Club Person: Aleisha Foot