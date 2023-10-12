Best Cannons recognised

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Casey Cannons Hockey Club held its presentation night on Saturday, celebrating a successful transition for the women’s program and year of development for the men.

Both firsts programs played the higher standard of Vic League 1 hockey in 2023 following premierships and promotion last season, with the best individuals from the year crowned.

Star play-maker Emma Harris won the women’s best and fairest, followed by the unheralded Aleisha Daly, with the well-drilled team-first Leandra McLaughlin taking home the coaches award.

The consistent and seasoned Cam Ritchie won the men’s top gong ahead of his skipper Matthew Light, with the coaches award going to young riser Charlie Coster.

Below is a full list of award winners.

Men’s Vic League 1:

• Best and Fairest: Cameron Ritchie

• Runners Up Best and Fairest: Matthew Light

• Coaches Award: Charlie Coster

Men’s Vic League 1 Reserve:

• Best and Fairest: Blake Edwards

• Runners Up Best and Fairest: Craig Moore

• Coaches Award: Ross Shilliday

Men’s Metro 2 South:

• Best and Fairest: Pete Turner

• Runners Up Best and Fairest: Dan Thorp

• Most Consistent: Luke Huntingford

Women’s Vic League 1:

• Best and Fairest: Emma Harris

• Runners Up Best and Fairest: Aleisha Daly

• Coaches Award: Leandra McLauchlan

Women’s Vic League 1 Reserve:

• Best and Fairest: Aleisha Foot

• Runners Up Best and Fairest: Claire Guastella

• Most Consistent: Lizzy Maciulaitis

Women’s Metro 1 SE:

• Best and Fairest: Emily Harris

• Runners Up Best and Fairest: Gemma King

• Most Improved Award: Sarah Chaffey

Masters 45+DE:

• Best and Fairest: Steve Ray

• Runners Up Best and Fairest: Andrew Lean

Under 16 Mixed District SE:

• Most Consistent: Aleisha Foot

• Most improved: Emily Harris

• Coaches Award: Alfie Ray

• Most Determined: Amin Kamarudzaman

Senior Best Club Person: Janine Foot

Junior Best Club Person: Aleisha Foot