Parkmore v Dandenong West heralds Turf 2 action

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Parkmore’s clash with Dandenong West shapes as the match to watch in Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA) Turf 2 action on Saturday.

Neither club played at the level last year, with Parkmore relegated after finishing at the foot of the Turf 1 table, unable to find enough consistency across the board.

Dandenong West was promoted from Turf 3 following a dominant season which contained just one loss.

Nuwan Kulasekara leads the Westerners with bat and ball and the structure of the club’s batting order positions it well to immediately compete at the level.

Last season, there was some young firepower at the top of the order, followed by the staunch experience of Anthony Brannan and Shaun Weir, with Kulasekara and fellow former international Malinga Bandara seeing them bat deep.

Brannan’s men have also added crisp hitters Riley Siwes and Matt Collett to the fold for 2023-24, with the pair to further deepen the batting order, and Siwes’ leggies to complement Bandara and Weir well.

The club has retained its premiership winning list and is unashamed in declaring its desire to return to the top level as soon as it can, with the talent at its disposal backing up the sentiment.

But the big test will be against a club that showed last season it could compete at Turf 1 level, despite ultimately being relegated.

Since then, the club, which has a spin-heavy bowling attack, has significantly strengthened its stocks and is well-positioned to fight its way straight back into Turf 1.

The DDCA will get its first look at Kyle Gwynne, who will look to unlock some middle order stability for the Pirates, with Kyle Colosimo’s Premier Cricket background likely to make his leggies a weapon.

Dandy West’s will look to leverage off its experience to remain disciplined and ride out the momentum swings that will inevitably come.

In other games, Heinz Southern Districts (HSD) will go in as favourites against Keysborough, Parkfield and Lyndale both need a win with each side likely to finish on the edge of the top four and Cranbourne has the home ground advantage but face a challenge against Narre Warren.