Doveton’s clash with Berwick Springs hard to read

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Doveton’s clash with Berwick Springs will give a clear indication about where each side sits early in the Turf 3 season of the Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA).

There is expectation that Berwick Springs will improve rapidly from 2022-23 having welcomed in a new coach to provide them with guidance, alongside a suite of experienced Springvale players.

However, the contributions of the players who were at the club last season will be critical, and for them to make the top four, as expected, they will need to take more ownership.

Skipper Braydon Hillman is confident about what his team can deliver in 2023-24, with Luke Kerford and Ethan Marinic among the incumbent players looking to take the next step.

Meanwhile, Doveton is expected to struggle for continuity this season and has lost players to retirement, but those who do play will have experience at the higher level, with the club having played Turf 2 last season.

The Doves are considered by many to be the unluckiest team to be demoted in recent years but much of their competitiveness stemmed from players who will not be there in 2023-24.

Whether the younger brigade can step up the plate as the proud club looks to transition its list will have a big say on the club’s fortunes this season.

In other Turf 3 games, Coomoora will be favoured to beat Hampton Park at Booth Reserve; Fountain Gate will look to get off to a winning start against Silverton at the Bakers new home, Springvale Reserve; and Doveton North will get its first taste of Turf 3 cricket against Lynbrook.