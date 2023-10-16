Noble Park off to strong start

By Jonty Ralphsmith

A Sahan Perera century has guided Noble Park to a first up win against Brighton in the Victorian Sub-District Cricket Association (VSDCA).

Perera came in early and put on a big partnership with skipper Janaka Liyanabadalge to shift the momentum of the game after Noble was reduced to 2/18 in the seventh over.

Their positive intent saw the run rate elevate to more than five runs per over before the captain fell for 70.

Nilochana Perera replaced him and fed the strike to the set batter as necessary with his well-made 29 allowing Sahan Perera to continue to put pressure on the bowlers.

Sahan finished with 103 off 110 as Noble Park looked comfortable against pace and spin.

Noble Park struck early through Nilochana Perera but Brighton stabilised, with a 50-run opening partnership stemming the momentum that carried across from the batting innings.

Disciplined bowling following that partnership put scoreboard pressure on Brighton, which ultimately couldn’t find the boundary as regularly as Noble Park and fell 31 runs short.

Noble Park will next week face Elsternwick, which comfortable defeated Moorabbin in round 1.

Meanwhile, Endeavour Hills will be looking to open its account against Bayswater after its clash with Mt Waverley was abandoned on Saturday.