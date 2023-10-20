Tall task for Berwick Springs

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Expected 2023-24 risers Berwick Springs start the season with a baptism of fire on Saturday with a two-day clash scheduled against Coomoora.

The Roos have been premiership contenders for several years in Turf 3 and are favoured to win the flag this season with a lineup stacked full of former Sub-District cricketers.

Saturday’s visitors have retained largely the same squad as last season when it was well clear of fellow turf 3 teams except Dandenong West.

The two-day game sets look to expose their gulf on the rest of the competition, and their preseason under former Subbies cricketer Nick Suppree whose coolness is said to have rubbed off on the group.

They will also be blessed with excellent team chemistry given the squad stability.

Berwick Springs, however, will be undaunted, possessing a young fearless squad that will this season be complemented by some experience brought in from Springvale.

The long-term goal of bringing in coach Shalika Karunanayake is to mature the squad and win more moments, with Coomoors an excellent measuring stick to start, but perhaps too big a scalp for a growing group to claim first up.

In other Turf 3 action: expected strugglers Doveton and Hampton Park will face off at Robinson Reserve; Lynbrook will have a tough task against Silverton; and Doveton North’s clash with Fountain Gate is hard to pick.