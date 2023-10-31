Siddle returns, Walllace stars for Swans

By Marcus Uhe

Peter Siddle made a typically tidy and economical return to Dandenong in Premier Cricket on Saturday but went wicketless against Kingston Hawthorn at Walter Galt Oval.

A life member and premiership player at Dandenong, the former Australian test bowler conceded 39 runs from his 13 overs as the Hawks posted 9/304 in their allotted 90 overs.

A brief period late in the innings saw the Panthers claim 3/7 but the home side managed to build partnerships throughout the innings on their way to a strong first innings total.

Captain Josh Manning was the rock of the Hawks’ batting lineup, making 96 before he was caught at midwicket by his compatriot Brett Forsyth off the bowling of Gehan Seneviratne.

Noah Hurley played his best game in a Panthers’ uniform to date in his first season at the club with 3/46 from his 14 overs while sharing the new ball responsibilities with Siddle.

Seneviratne and Vishwa Ramkumar each finished with 2/68 and James Hayes 2/39.

The Panthers will be confident in the task ahead following last week’s brilliant chance of 256 against Prahran.

Dandenong’s local rivals Casey South Melbourne had an excellent day with the bat against Camberwell, posting 5/322 on the Magpies’ home turf.

Former captain Michael Wallace fell desperately short of a century, finishing 98 not out after the Swans’ top three laid an excellent foundation.

Wallace began the 90th over on 97 not out but did not receive the strike until the second last ball of the innings as Lachlan Sperling struggled to find a gap in the infield as the dot ball accrued.

The left-hander clipped the second-last ball off his pads through the leg side for a single to remain stranded.

In his 50th game for the Swans, Ashley Chandrasinghe made 68 and put on 105 with new opening partner Yash Pednekar, who hit 49 as their combination continues to blossom.

Both were bowled, with Pednekar playing-on to his stumps to a ball from William Walker and and Chandrasinghe shouldering arms to Reuben Jamieson bowling around the wicket.

Not to be forgotten, Harrish Kannan hit 65 in a 117-run stand with Wallace.

A Swans win would make it three from three opportunities so far in what would be an ideal start to Luke Shelton’s captaincy.