Titan rolling nicely

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA) Turf 3 cricketer Jackson Marie is in fine form for Berwick Springs to begin the 2023-24 season.

Marie, who got a series of starts without going on last season, smoked a century on Saturday to set the scene for the Titans, who reached 342 in the 77th over against Silverton.

It followed a match-winning 76 last week in a low-scoring game where the second highest score was 33.

Marie took on quick Silverton opening bowler Dylan Hayes, with Kalapu Gamage also in the firing line, going at more than five runs per over.

His innings of 104 contained 14 boundaries as he and partner Riley Hillman (69) put on 160, never letting any bowler settle.

“It was great to watch,” said skipper Braydon Hillman.

“The thing with Jack is that he is a confident player and he’s aggressive and has had a really big preseason.

“I’ve been really big in telling Jack and Riley that whatever way those boys want to go about it, I’m going to back them in.

“If it is there, it’s there, but if it doesn’t come off we aren’t going to be mad.

“You can see Jack’s confidence when you watch him bat: his timing’s unreal.

“He’s got this on-drive he hit for six last week and he did it this week again.

“He punches it down the ground and it flies.

“It’s all timing, even through the offside, he’s good everywhere.

“Last year a lot of the pressure was on Jack, so I don’t know if that got to him, but this year we have the depth so he has more freedom if it doesn’t come off.

Blessed with a deeper batting attack this season, the Titans were able to regroup after Riley Hillman’s dismissal started a mini collapse of 5/25.

Braydon Hillman and Chirath Uralagamage absorbed the pressure, before late-order hitter Ethan Marinic fired a quick 54 to rub salt into the Bakers’ difficult day.