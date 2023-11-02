Bulls compete straight away in Turf 2

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Keen Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA) turf 3 watchers expected last season’s premiers Dandenong West to go straight up to Turf 2 and contend.

That’s the sort of intimidation that having Nuwan Kulasekara in your lineup will instil.

One month into the season and the Bulls have proven they are at the level.

Most pleasingly, though, it hasn’t just been Kulasekara or bust, which, at times, it was during last season.

In round one against Parkmore, Kulasekara claimed two early scalps, but it was fellow quick bowler Adam Reid’s 6/31 who broke the game open after the Pirates stabilised.

The development of Noman Khan with the ball has also spread the load for the Bulls, while Malinga Bandara was suppressive bowling into the wind against Keysborough.

The leggie bowled with excellent command, finishing with 4/44 off a long 23-over spell to help bowl the Knights out for 145.

Shaun Weir’s move to the top of the order has also proven an inspired choice; after a confident 67 against Parkmore, he is currently unbeaten on 41.

“Shaun has set both of our innings up with his ability to score relatively freely which we knew was a potential advantage of two-day cricket,” skipper Anthony Brannan said.

“He’s not your traditional two-day opener so that was tossed around in preseason.”

Complicating matters for the promoted clubs this season has been the return to two-day cricket: a format which exposes the gulf in standard between the competitions.

To offset ill-discipline, or poor decision-making, the club ensured bowlers’ roles were well-established early in preseason.

“The balance in our side has shifted from the early part of last year with Noman Khan taking the new ball and (Malinga) Bandara and Adam Reid being able to bowl first change,” Brannan said.

“We have a couple of medium pacers and spinners.

“We’re adaptable, we’ve got blokes who can go hard and guys who can control tempo and I’m really excited to see Nathan Power’s development at number three in turf 2 and two-day cricket.

“Hopefully he can bat for some long periods of time and set some games up for us.

“We want to make sure we’re giving guys opportunities.

“We’re pretty confident in having the ability to go into Turf 2 and compete straight away.

“The development of our younger brigade who are all going to get better has been really positive.”