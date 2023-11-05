Roscoe re-signs

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Cranbourne midfielder Zak Roscoe has put pen to paper with the Eagles for the 2024 season.

Following some conjecture about his future, Cranbourne confirmed on Monday it would retain its star player.

After a preseason with VFL club Casey, Roscoe took his footy to another level this year with his power in the midfield a feature as he staved off opposition tags.

The play-maker capped off his rise by coming second in the league best-and-fairest, which followed a best-on-ground performance in Cranbourne’s 2022 grand final win.

Roscoe played his 100th game for Cranbourne in the last round of the home-and-away season, with some footy at Noble Park sandwiched between the Eagles’ juniors time at the nest.

The goal kicking on-baller joins skipper Brandon Osborne, Ryan Jones, Nick Darbyshire, Bailey Buntine and several others in re-signing as Cranbourne looks set to give the Southern Football Netball League (SFNL) premiership another shake in 2024.

Meanwhile, SFNL Division 1 rival Springvale Districts has welcomed a pair of Karingal players for 2024 with Jason Hinde and Levi Dixon jumping on board.

Emerging competitor Toby Arms and experienced midfielder and playing assistant Dylan Quirk have both re-signed in the last week.