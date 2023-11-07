Parkers rebound well

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Noble Park has recorded an ugly victory over Moorabbin in the VSDCA with Bhanuka Keppetipola taking three crucial wickets to defend a low total.

After Josh Crozier and Rajapakse Rajapakse provided a solid foundation, five wickets fell in quick succession which had Noble on the ropes.

A lower-order partnership between the defensive Matthew Pearson and Kolitha Weerasekera, who played his shots, scrapped the visitors to an agricultural 9/165.

Moorabbin struggled to get momentum into its innings early, before some middle-order resistance.

Keppetipola claimed the wickets of three batters who had made quick starts to help his team escape from jail with a 20-run win over the winless Moorabbin.

Meanwhile, Endeavour Hills failed to fire a shot against a strong Caulfield lineup.

After conceding 8/239, Endeavour Hills stuttered to 69 in response, just three batters reaching double digits.