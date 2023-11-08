Cricket Bull roars into Premier Cricket

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Cardinia Cricket Club all-rounder Brooklyn Diwell made her First XI debut for Dandenong on the weekend.

The 17-year-old has been an intimidating figure for the Bulls with her stump-to-stump bowling for several years, prior to her arrival on the Premier Cricket scene this season.

Diwell’s first month of the season was unceremonious, bowling 14 overs across four matches, taking just one wicket at an economy rate of 4.3.

But on Sunday, her performance was the major positive for the Panthers in a disappointing five-wicket loss to Ringwood.

Batting at eight, she top-scored with 21 off 60 deliveries to save some face and see her side to 126, before taking 1/12 off her two overs, coming on early in the match after Thivyaa Mahendran struggled for rhythm in her opening spell.

“She bleeds Cardinia,” said Bulls First XI coach Bradey Welsh.

“She loves the joint and grew up there.

“She still trains with us during the week and she’s grown up playing with the guys.

“She didn’t really want to leave, but we’re so proud of her because no-one really knew who she was, but we did, and we’re glad now that she’s getting noticed because she’s very talented.”

The daughter of former hard-hitting local all-rounder Danny, she’s known around the club for her natural ability; not blessed with height, she has found different ways to challenge batters.

Welsh lauded Diwell’s leadership and character, with the stump-to-stump bowler developing her mindset in recent years.

“In juniors, opposition kids would talk about her and they were genuinely fearful,” Welsh said.

“I think she took 31 wickets one year; 29 were bowled.

“When I first saw the way she ran in and bowled, the way she moved made it look easy.

“She picks things up really quickly and the control she has with the ball in her hand is exceptional.

“She’s a very intelligent young lady.

“Even at 13-14 you could have an adult conversation with her and she would pick up things very quickly.

“She just wants to get better and is happy to take feedback and criticism.”

A naturally defensive batter, she leaned on that skillset to help Dandenong bat time on Sunday, but has expanded her game in the last 18 months, punishing bowlers who get too straight.

“When she hits the ball now, it stays hit,” Welsh said.