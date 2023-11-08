Soaring Swans smash Magpies

By Marcus Uhe

Casey South Melbourne’s excellent start to the new Premier Cricket season has continued with a thrashing of Camberwell after dominating with both bat and ball.

After batting an extra five overs to see former captain Michael Wallace reach his century and declaring on 6/355, the Swans needed just 66 overs to skittle the Magpies for 177, thanks in large part to a six-wicket haul from Nathan Lambden.

Lambden took the first four wickets of the innings, including two in the 13th over, to have the home side reeling at 4/27 while staring down the barrel of a monster chase.

He had former Swan Atharv Deshpande, fellow opener Henry Walsh and skipper Shorye Chopra all caught, and bowled vice-captain Liam Fitzpatrick, continuing on from his excellent game the week prior against Greenvale.

Wickets fell in clumps for Camberwell, with the Swans not allowing partnership to form at any stage, the largest stand lasting 46 runs between Ben Shields and Reuben Jamieson for the eighth wicket.

Shields was Lambden’s sixth wicket, making it consecutive five-wicket hauls for the right arm seamer, finishing with 6/51 from 17 overs.

Earlier, the Swans batted an additional five overs with Wallace reaching his hundred on the last ball of the opening over.

He was dismissed for 101 as the Swans added 33 runs to last week’s total.

Undefeated from three contests, the Swans sit second on the Premier Cricket ladder with the best net run rate in the competition at 1.31.

Next week’s clash with Kingston Hawthorn at home holds extra significance as the club will have access to the brand new pavilion at their home ground for the first time.