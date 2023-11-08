Two-day cricket separates the best from the rest

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Parkmore delivered the most mature batting performance so far in 2022-23, timing its five-wicket win over Heinz Southern Districts to perfection.

The Pirates, who forecast a slow start due to unavailability in the XI, have had a couple of tough losses to start the season, but fired with the bat at KM Reedy Reserve.

The visitors won with 18 balls to spare, with five of the top six batters reaching at least 40 as partnership batting was the successful recipe against a well-regarded HSD lineup.

Recruit Kyle Gwynne led the way with a patient 57 off 176; fellow opener Ammar Bajwa also strong with his 43, absorbing pressure and willing to see off disciplined spells.

At number three, Amal Athulathmudali also spent valuable time at the crease, as did Jaime Brohier, who finished off the chase.

Meanwhile, entering the day having already taken a sizeable chunk out of Keysborough’s target of 146, Dandy West cruised to first innings victory before pressing on to an outright.

After setting the tone late on day one, Shaun Weir came out firing again on day two, eventually dismissed for an entertaining 62, his second half century of the season.

Nuwan Kulasekara got a-run-a-ball 71 and youngster Bailey Howarth spent valuable time in the middle to give the Bulls a 73-run lead.

Noman Khan then did early damage with the ball as Kulasekara and spinners Malinga Bandara and Shaun Weir also chipped in to keep the Knights to 76, Dandy West’s second innings effectively a formality to get the four required runs for outright victory.

At Casey Fields, the quicks did the damage for Cranbourne, who set Parkfield a target of 275.

Jakeb Thomas, Marty Kelly and Tim Fathers collectively bowled 31.4 of the 64.4 overs and picked up eight wickets, each at an economy rate well under two.

Nick Cramer and Suliman Iqbal saw off the new ball for the Bandits before Kelly’s two wickets.

After some excellent lower-order hitting last week, Thomas was rewarded for his discipline with three strikes in his second spell.

Partnership bowling put the pressure on Parkfield as batters got tied down and there was no release at the other end.

Fathers, so often the unrewarded bowler running in with the breeze in his face or playing a role to allow teammates to thrive, bowled 11 tireless overs and claimed 3/12.

At Sweeney Reserve, Lyndale was too good for Narre Warren.