Stunning start for Narre Warren Side 1

Saturday was a mixed bag for the Panthers with two fighting wins and four losses for the day.

Side 1 continued its outstanding start to the season with a strong away win at Cranbourne.

This is three wins from three matches and the team sits on top of the ladder in a strong position with only one home game so far.

Side 2 fought out a very courageous victory by one shot against a very determined Cheltenham side.

This side is sitting in second place on the ladder.

Side 3 faced a very strong South Oakleigh Club who proved too strong over all for Narre Warren’s Development squad.

The only winning rink was Mitch McCauley, Robert Beare, Glen McCauley and Eric Sydenham who prevailed by two shots in a tight finish, and continued their unbeaten start to the season.

They have retained their third place on the ladder despite the loss.

Side 4 narrowly lost away to Cardinia Waters by two shots.

Despite the away loss they still retain second place on the ladder.

The best rink was Reg Young, Lorraine Marsden, Eric Marsden and skipped by the evergreen Norm Hosmer.

Hosmer not only had the biggest winning margin in their side but also managed to score the biggest winning margin for the whole club on the day.

Side 5 met some stern opposition at Keysborough and were unable to score any points on the day.

They are sitting in position six on the ladder.

Side 6 came up against a very strong Dandenong side at the Panther Dome, and to their credit they fought back strongly from a long way behind to salvage a draw on one rink and narrow the losing margin from a very difficult position early in the game.

Congratulations to the rink of Brian Nicholls, Bill Isaacson, Carl Lapham and skip Gary Wilson for securing a draw and one point.

This side is sitting fourth on the ladder.

Narre Warren Bowls Club was finally given the keys to the renovated clubrooms on Friday after 13 months of renovations.

The club is now trying to reinstate all equipment and furniture which has been stored for over six months in containers.

Many members turned up on Monday for a working bee to help install our tables and chairs as a starting point for the massive job ahead.

We are very grateful for this voluntary work.

Saturday Pennant: Round 3

4 November 2023

• Side 1: (Away) defeated Cranbourne 83-69

Points: 14. Ladder: 1st

Best rink: Isobel Partington; Phil Howard; Cam Lee and Zak Storm: +10

• Side 2: (Home) defeated Cheltenham 69-68

Points: 16. Ladder: 2nd

Best rink: Michael Black; Paul McNamara; Fernando Mateos and Allen Fary: +4

• Side 3: (Home) lost to South Oakleigh 59-86

Points: 2. Ladder: 3rd

Best rink: Mitch McCauley; Robert Beare; Glenn McCauley and Eric Sydenham: +2

• Side 4: (Away) lost to Cardinia Waters 82-84

Points: 2. Ladder: 2nd

Best rink: Reg Young; Lorraine Marsden; Eric Marsden and Norm Hosmer: +12

• Side 5: (Away) lost to Keysborough 50-118

Points: 0. Ladder: 6th

Best rink: Donna Wood; Stella Ellis; Joan Fary and Wayne Grimsey: -3

• Side 6: (Home) lost to Dandenong Club 51-89

Points: 1. Ladder: 4th

Best rink: Brian Nicholls; Bill Isaacson; Carl Lapham and Gary Wilson: Draw

• RINK OF THE ROUND:

Side 4: Skip Norm Hosmer +12 (Div 4 Sect 8)

-Eric Sydenham-