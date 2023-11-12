Pockets to cop a punishing

By David Nagel

Knowledge of angles and extreme tactical nous will be the key ingredients for success when some of the best pool players in Australia converge on the Freccia Azzura Club in early December.

The Springvale Road headquarters will host 210 cueists for The Freccia Azzura Challenger, a unique team’s event to be held from Friday 8 to Sunday 10 December.

The sport of pool has a thriving and invested community in Victoria, with rural settings such as Bairnsdale, Bendigo, Horsham and Sale hosting similar events.

But, in metropolitan Melbourne, most competitions run for a summer or winter season, or are single day events for individual players.

Tournament Director Stephen Brosnahan said the objective of the tournament was simple.

“To bring the passion and comradery of weekend rural pool competitions to metro Melbourne, while making an active attempt to further professionalise the sport,” Brosnahan said.

“We have 33 teams participating, with seven players in each team; with each team to compete against 10 other teams across three divisions.

“We can’t wait to bring a pool team’s event, with more than 200 players, to metropolitan Melbourne.”

Notable players participating include Ben Nunan (Australian Champion 2005, Australian Captain 2009), Mia Newman (Victorian Under 18 Open Junior Champion), Julie Watson (Victorian and Australian Women’s Billiard Champion), Isabella Di Georgio (World Eightball Australian Representative, Australian Women’s Champion), Peter Butterworth (World Eightball Australian Representative) and Steve McCormick (World Eightball Australian Representative).

Having females joint headlining event makes Brosnahan particularly proud.

“At a league, tournament and professional level, the image of pool being a ‘men’s only’ pub sport is rightly quashed,” he explained, before thanking the pool community for their ongoing support.

“Many of our sponsors are also players in the sport; we are thankful for the support we have received to make this inaugural event happen.”

Freccia Azzura Club is the main sponsor, with Brian Lewin Real Estate, Matte Gold Embellishments, Gary Bradshaw Photography and All-Star Pool Tables (John Russell) also backing the tournament strongly.

Assistant Tournament Director Callum Herley said the tournament could usher in a new professional era in the sport.

“I started playing pool at the pub with my dad about 15 years ago,” Herley said.

“It’s magnificent to see its professional potential continue to thrive through events like The Freccia Challenger, where casual players and Australia’s best can meet on the table.

“It’s a magnificent local event.

“Interested locals are welcome to come down to watch the action and enjoy a meal or a drink.

“And as for the Freccia Azzura Club, we encourage new members to join to be a part of any of the club’s sport associations.”