Lynbrook in commanding position

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Seventeen-year-old Lynbrook opener Tajbir Powar has backed up his round-four half-century with a well-constructed 62 against Berwick Springs in round five of the Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA) Turf 3 competition.

He worked hard and went through the gears well to control the first half of Lynbrook’s innings, his glorious on-driving off the Titans’ quicks an illustration of his class.

The Lakers made 284 to give themselves the ascendancy at the halfway point.

With Lynbrook having the slight edge at tea Rohith Chapalamadugu and James Kellett came together and played with positive intent.

A late cameo to Harjinder Sohal also helped Lynbrook go at 6.7 runs per over for the last 10.

For the Titans, it was a reminder that for all their improvement to start the season, they still have some way to go to become a week-to-week threat.

At Springvale Reserve, Silverton’s winless streak looks set to continue against Coomoora, the Roos trailing by 11 runs with four wickets in hand at stumps.

All of the Roos bowlers posed a threat to the Bakers, who looked down and out when they made just 113, but Coomoora for the most part also struggled, save for a positive 31 to opener Lance Baptist.

Ladder-leading Fountain Gate looks like it will escape a scare against the winless Hampton Park, with young leader Karun Singh unbeaten overnight and guiding the run-chase.

Hampton Park was bowled out for 191 off 54.3 overs on a flat wicket to throw the challenge to Fountain Gate.

Singh (69 not out) opened the batting and has been untroubled, a big partnership with Hasindu Waduge (62) taking a sizeable chunk out of the Redbacks’ score.

The Gators trail by just 38 with seven wickets in hand at stumps.

Doveton North looks set for an outright win against Doveton in the other game.

The hosts went at more than five runs per over, skipper Rukshan Carim leading the onslaught with 123 off 109 while Ruwan Karandana (51 off 105) and Sachith Jayasingha (50 off 45) played supporting roles.

Carim’s last 28 runs came off just nine deliveries as he looked to up the ante ahead of the declaration, but he was positive throughout the innings, manipulating the field well on an up-and-down wicket.

At stumps, Doveton is 3/59 in pursuit of Doveton North’s 6/265, with left-arm medium pacer Kasun Dissanayake picking up all three late afternoon wickets.

The extra heat of Gayan De Silva intimidated and built pressure, which the Lions will look to capitalise on when they seek an outright win this week.