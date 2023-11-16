Cranbourne with the edge on HSD

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Cranbourne’s clash with Heinz Southern Districts (HSD) remains in the balance with the hosts 31 runs adrift with four wickets in the shed at Casey Fields.

HSD batted first and was never able to inject momentum into its innings, routed for 126 as gun-recruit Mackenzie Gardner skippered the side in the absence of Craig Hookey and again missed out.

After a 65-run opening partnership, an inspired late-afternoon spell from first-change seamer Ryan Patterson saw the Eagles lose 6/30 to keep the Cobras in the hunt.

The club’s two leading runscorers this season, Harsaroup Singh and Sajana De Silva are currently at the crease, giving Cranbourne the edge, but Patterson’s 4/33 has given the visitors a sniff.

Having already played two important cameos this season, Cam Kelly passed 50 for Cranbourne off just 45 balls in a knock that suddenly carries great significance in the context of the match.

Two early wickets for Cranbourne gave it momentum in this crunch match against HSD.

The Cobras then lost Brent Patterson just as they got the game back in the balance, with Cranbourne able to easily run through the HSD middle-order.

Triyan De Silva made a quickfire 45 amid the carnage, while Liam Jansen and Jordan Margenberg dug in and briefly frustrated, but did little scoreboard damage, their team bowled out for a modest total.

The winless Narre Warren, meanwhile, is well-positioned to get off the mark against Keysborough, after opener Luke Clarke’s 68 propelled the Magpies to 9/267.

Narre’s middle-order all got starts, with eight players reaching at least 14, with Sahan Jayawardana’s 70 capitalising on a fatiguing attack thanks to Clarke’s foundation.

Dandenong West’s clash with Lyndale will be played as a two-day game across Saturday and Sunday due to the Dandenong Show impacting the availability of Greaves Reserve this weekend.