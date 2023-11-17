Garrett does great things in green and gold

By Marcus Uhe

Matilda Garrett’s incredible year on the netball court continued over the weekend when she led Australia as captain to a second-consecutive championship at the Fast5 Netball World Series in Christchurch.

The Australian team lost the opening match of the tournament to Jamaica, but won its remaining four of the round-robin series to qualify for the final against New Zealand – which finished 35-23 in Garrett’s team’s favour.

Australia took a five-goal lead into the first break and maintained it in the second half, but stretched the gap even further as the contest continued.

The Australian team allowed only two goals in the final quarter, with Garrett awarded Player of the Final.

The captaincy and result adds to a dream 2023 for the Cranbourne and Narre Warren product, on the back of a Super Netball championship with the Adelaide Thunderbirds in July and an Australian Diamonds debut against South Africa last month, when she became the 191st player to wear the national colours.

Garrett was a reserve player at last year’s event but did not take the court.

Head coach of the Australian Fast5 program Nicole Richardson said Garrett earned the opportunity on the back of a huge year.

“Matilda has demonstrated immense growth over the last year, and we feel her exposure to the Diamonds environment will be a strong asset in this captaincy role,” Richardson told Netball Australia.

“Both Matilda and Hannah (Petty, vice captain) were outstanding from a leadership perspective during camp and I look forward to seeing them lead this amazing group of athletes.”

Fast5 Netball has been likened to the sport’s equivalent of T20 cricket with adjusted rules for a fast-paced game.

Only five players per team take the court at once, compared to seven for a normal match, and rolling substitutions mid-game are permitted.

Goals scored from outside the goal circle are worth three points, with the circle split into one and two-point scoring zones.