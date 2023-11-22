Top teams win outright

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Doveton North and Fountain Gate have cashed in with outright wins in Turf 3 of the Dandenong District Cricket Association.

After setting 6/265, Doveton North outclassed Doveton, bowling it out for just 103 and 88.

Opener Kaine Bundy absorbed 128 balls for 40 runs, but the Doves showed little after his dismissal.

The Lions proved there is more to their bowling attack than big-name seamer Gayan De Silva and former Turf 1 tweaker Sachith Jayasingha.

Quickie Kasun Dissanayake’s 19 overs in the first innings yielded figures of 4/33, all his wickets being top-five batters.

The second innings was the ‘De Silva’ show as the opening bowler picked up 7/32 off 13 overs to finish with nine for the match, propelling him to the top of the Turf 3 wickets leaderboard, ahead of Jayasinghe.

At Booth Reserve, emerging talent Karan Singh’s unbeaten century put the foundations in place for Fountain Gate to record an outright victory over Hampton Park.

The Gators were cruising overnight in pursuit of the Redbacks’ 191, with Singh able to build on his half-century to reach three figures.

After relinquishing the captaincy ahead of this season, Saturday’s knock was Singh’s first of substance in 2023-24.

Singh, alongside Hasindu Waduge (64), Chamika Panagoda (23) and John Mirranay (37) upped the ante as necessary to help them reach 5/258 and pursue an outright victory.

The Gators opened the bowling with spin, which brought a couple of early wickets, before Hasindu Waduge cleaned up with four late wickets, giving the visitors an easy 38-run chase for an outright win.

At Springvale Reserve, Coomoora eased to victory.

With four wickets in hand and 13 runs to get overnight, Coomoora was bowled out with a 71-run first innings lead, which never threatened Silverton.

Imroz Pal’s 5/32, and important unbeaten second-innings 34, was the individual highlight for a winless Silverton.

Berwick Springs’ dream start to the season was halted by Lynbrook, the Titans never threatening in pursuit of 284.

The hosts were bowled out for 124, Lynbrook’s Medie Dala doing the damage with 5/15 off 10.

With four games played in Turf 3, the five teams fighting out for four finals spots has become clear, with Hampton Park, Doveton and Silverton recording just one win between them.