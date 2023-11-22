Weir in fine touch

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Dandenong West veteran Shaun Weir has continued his early season hot streak with the bat, bringing up triple figures to lead his side to an outright win over Lyndale.

It follows half-centuries in his first two digs, against Parkmore and Keysborough, but unlike those typically punchy knocks, his innings against Lyndale was much more circumspect.

Weir finished with 115 off 252 deliveries, having to absorb an early onslaught from the Lyndale quicks, before settling into his innings.

“On Saturday they bowled well early and there was a bit of life in the deck which set the tone for the day, it wasn’t going to be a day to go hard,” Weir said.

“I just sat there and waited for the loose ball knowing it would eventually come, then they went to spin for (an extended period).”

After intermittently opening in the white-ball arena in recent seasons, he was given the opportunity to start the season at the top in 2023-24; skipper Anthony Brannan identifying his capacity to transfer pressure onto the bowlers as a point-of-difference.

“If I wasn’t opening the batting I’d be batting at eight, and with us picking up Riley (Siwes) this year, I’d become the third spinner (with Malinga also in the side) and I’ve been the strike spinner my whole career,” Weir said.

“So I had a chat to Anthony at the start of the year saying ‘I know we need an opener, so I’m happy to put my hand up to do a job for us because otherwise I might not have a spot in the team’.”

Already twice this season, his confidence and stroke-play have played a key role for an undefeated team rolling along nicely.

In a small chase against Parkmore, Weir broke the back of it early, offsetting any danger of quick wickets building pressure.

Then against Keysborough, the Bulls had 17 overs to bat before stumps after bowling the Knights out for 145.

Rather than taking a negative approach, Weir scored 40 of his 62 on day one to put Dandy West in a commanding position to not only win, but quickly push for an outright.

“Now I’m over 35 years old I know my game,” Weir said.

“I don’t worry so much about whether I look good when I’m trying to bat or how’s my technique.

“I know I’m not Marnus (Labuschagne) but I know my shots and areas and it comes down to execution and shot selection which is strong.

“I’m more mature now so I don’t try to blast every ball for six.

“Anthony was saying at training last week that I’m looking really balanced at the moment, I’m not falling over playing shots and it feels different.”

Weir’s form has been particularly important given the relative quietness of the rest of the top order.

Abbas Rashid has just 48 runs from his three innings, number three Nathan Power has 15 runs to his name and until Saturday, Brannan had just seven runs in his two knocks.

On Saturday, much of Weir’s innings came in tandem with Brannan, though, who fed him the strike well against the spinners during his knock of 60.

“We complement each other well, a left and right hander, he’s the more correct batsman whereas I’m the one who can go out and play those shots to take the pressure off,” Weir said.

“On Saturday, when they turned to spin, I hit a couple over the top which is a deep breath for both of us.

“Once (Anthony) saw that, he started just taking the ones and had more than 30 singles in his 60, so he rotated the strike, and then by the time they realised what we were doing, he was already set.”

Dandenong West will this weekend look to continue its unbeaten run when it faces Parkfield.