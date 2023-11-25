Parkmore hunting win

By Jonty Ralphsmith

The clash between Parkmore and Lyndale in Turf 2 of the Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA) looms as a key one for the Pirates, who have just one win on the board five matches into the season.

Demoted from Turf 1, Parkmore has been clear in wanting to build sustainably in pursuit of a return to the top flight of the Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA) so has brought in a bevy of new players.

Along with expected absences, the introduction of recruits has led to an unsettled lineup and lack of continuity which has the Pirates teetering in seventh position five rounds into the season.

A loss to Parkmore this week would not only set it further back and put more pressure on results later in the season to scrape into the top four, but would crucially give points to a team competing for spot on the edge of the four.

Opener Kyle Gwynne shone against Cranbourne and lots rides on how he bats given his importance structurally, while Jaime Brohier also plays an important role.

But Parkmore will need others around them to step up, while with the ball they will hope to be disciplined against a Lyndale side that can be hit or miss.

Lyndale will be keen to bounce back from an outright loss to Dandenong West ; whether it plays with its natural aggressive flair will be an interesting watch.

Elsewhere, HSD will be tipped to account for Narre Warren, Cranbourne will be keen to bounce back against Keysborough and Dandy West should beat Parkfield.

TIPS: PARKMORE v Lyndale, HSD v Narre Warren, CRANBOURNE v Keysborough, DANDENONG WEST v Parkfield.