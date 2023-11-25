Tigers to take a Blood test

By Marcus Uhe

Beaconsfield is set for the best examination of their progress in the DDCA’s Turf 1 competition to date when they go head-to-head with defending champions Springvale South in round six.

The Bloods have resumed this season where the 2022/23 campaign ended, three points clear of Buckley Ridges at the top of the table thanks to three comfortable wins.

Beaconsfield are quickly earning the respect of the competition but left one slip against North Dandenong last week.

Despite the loss, they still sit third on the table as the season nears its halfway mark thanks to competitive performances in all outings to date.

The Bloods are different beasts, however, and went let up against the Tigers in any manner at Perc Allison Oval.

Berwick returns home in a must-win game against North Dandenong with a chance to rectify batting problems in home surrounds.

Yes, it’s only round six, but with these sides likely to jostle for a place in the final four, the contest could be one we look back on in February as supremely significant.

Likewise, Narre South head to Hallam Recreation Reserve with a point to prove against the Hawks.

Last week’s heartbreaking loss to Buckley Ridges showed their capabilities against a top side but the inability to finish the performance will leave a bitter taste.

Having not won since round two after suffering back-to-back losses, the pressure is on as a logjam in the middle of the table swallows-up five sides.

Life doesn’t get any easier for St Mary’s, which heads to Park Oval to face Buckley Ridges.

The tiny playing field will tempt the Saints’ enigmatic batters who are languishing at the foot of the table after five rounds.

And while Buckley Ridges has shown vulnerabilities, they remain undefeated and look set to be around the mark at the pointy end of the season once again.

TIPS: HALLAM KALORA PARK v Narre South, BERWICK v North Dandenong, BUCKLEY RIDGES v St Mary’s, Beaconsfield v SPRINGVALE SOUTH