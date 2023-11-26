DDCA t20 competition set for blast off

By Jonty Ralphsmith and Marcus Uhe

The Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA) t20 competition round-robin stage takes place this Sunday 26 November.

The annual event sees the 24 teams across Turf 1-3 randomly put into eight groups.

Three rounds take place on Sunday, which sees each team play two games; with the club that tops each group reaching the quarter-finals.

The first game in each group takes place at 9.30am, followed by games at 12.30pm and 3.30pm.

Berwick look certainties to progress from its group as defending champions, having drawn Turf 3 sides Coomoora and Doveton as its combatants.

Springvale South and Buckley Ridges will do battle once more, two sides that appear to be inextricably linked throughout all levels of DDCA competition, with the Bloods securing the services of Pakenham batter and 2022/23 Terry Stephenson medal winner Dale Tormey to bolster an already explosive top order.

After a big 18 months for the club, Dandenong West has the chance to make another statement by defeating Turf 1 club Narre South – and Silverton – to reach the quarterfinals.

The cricket at Perc Allison Oval is a genuine three-horse race, with newly minted Turf 1 club Beaconsfield and the demoted Parkmore each looking to take the chocolates, while Berwick Springs has form behind it in the longer format and won’t count itself out.

At least two clubs from outside Turf 1 will progress to the quarter finals.

At Sweeney Reserve, Turf 2 club Narre Warren will be looking at its strike top-order batters to see it past the challenge of Turf 3 risers Fountain Gate and Lynbrook.

At KM Reedy Oval, rivals HSD and Cranbourne will likely face off for a shot in the quarters, with Hampton Park also in the group.

See below for venues, groups and fixtures.

Alex Nelson Reserve: Springvale South, Parkfield, Buckley Ridges

Tip: Springvale South

Sweeney Reserve: Narre Warren, Fountain Gate, Lynbrook

Tip: Narre Warren

Carroll Reserve: St Mary’s, Lyndale, Hallam Kalora Park

Tip: Hallam Kalora Park

Perc Allison Oval: Beaconsfield, Berwick Springs, Parkmore

Tip: Beaconsfield

Power Reserve: Doveton North, Keysborough, North Dandenong

Tip: North Dandenong

Greaves Reserve: Dandenong West, Silverton, Narre South

Tip: Dandenong West

Coomoora Oval: Coomoora, Doveton, Berwick

Tip: Berwick

KM Reedy Oval: Heinz Southern Districts (HSD), Hampton Park, Cranbourne

Tip: Heinz Southern Districts