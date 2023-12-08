Decisive Saturday for languishing clubs

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Parkmore’s clash with Narre Warren will be the cut-throat round seven match to watch in Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA) Turf 2 action on Saturday.

Both teams have won just one match so far in the 2023-24 season, underwhelming returns for clubs optimistic of reaching finals.

The Pirates have named 17 players in the First XI in a season so far plagued by unavailability, which has restricted the clarity of roles for a reasonably new look outfit.

No top-order batter has batted in the same position in the order every game, while with the ball, they have been denied time together to strengthen partnership bowling.

In their two innings so far at Frederick Wachter Reserve, Parkmore has limped to 121 and 157 respectively, that return needing a substantial increase to contend with top-sides.

The return to one-day cricket should suit Jaime Brohier, the club’s leading run-scorer so far this season, a natural middle-order hitter forced at times to rein in the aggression due to match situation.

Anchor Kyle Gwynne is the only other batter to pass 50 in Parkmore’s three innings this season, and is one of a series of dormant talents with the capability to awaken Parkmore’s season.

Meanwhile, Narre Warren appears a much more settled lineup this season, but has twice been cruelly affected by rain.

In round one, Cranbourne successfully chased 115 in a rain-shortened 25-over fixture, batting second always easier in weather-affected games.

Then in round three, a lower-order resuscitation saw Narre Warren put 256 on Dandenong West, the highest score the Bulls have been confronted with this season, but rain saved them from the difficult chase.

That game proved Narre Warren’s strong batting depth, with number eight Pansilu Dishan and number nine Sahan Jaywardana each passing 50 to help Narre escape a middle-order slump.

Ben Swift, meanwhile, has batted at eight in recent weeks but has previously opened the batting in one-day cricket, with that depth likely to give the top-order the confidence to take it to the Pirates’ attack.

Luke Clarke is a clean ball-striker and, like the rest of the top order, has spent valuable minutes in the middle this season.

Both sides have well balanced attacks which positions the game as a tactical showdown of composure and skill execution.

The winner remains within touching distance of the top four, while the gap to makeup will grow ever further for the loser.

In other games, the return to one-day cricket will suit Lyndale which hosts Heinz Southern Districts, Dandenong West host Cranbourne, and Keysborough will be looking to build on round six positives when it faces Parkfield.

SUNDAY

Sunday’s clash between Dandenong West and Heinz Southern Districts will provide valuable insight into the Cobras’ seeding in 2023-24.

With the Sunday matches being round-one makeup matches following a washout, the two expected premiership front-runners were set to open the season with a crunch match.

By instead facing off with the season a few weeks warm, the stakes and takeouts appear far more telling.

HSD’s two wins have been a two-wicket escape against the winless Keysborough, and a seven-run win over Cranbourne when the Eagles choked what should have been a comfortable win.

A team full of firepower that thrives on momentum, HSD hasn’t had the ruthless start to the season some expected.

Triyan De Silva has been lethal upfront with the ball, while fellow pace-bowler Ryan Patterson and the strong spin attack have sustained the pressure.

But the batting returns of the Cobras’ best batters have so far been middling, with at least one of Mackenzie Gardner, Brent Patterson or De Silva likely needing to play a big hand against the well-drilled attack of Dandenong West.

The entire bowling attack will need to be on-song and attacking against the Bulls’ deep batting lineup; wickets the only route to victory against the hosts’ experience.

Lyndale, meanwhile, hosts Cranbourne, Keysborough has Parkmore and Narre Warren will face Parkfield.