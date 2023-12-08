Revealing weekend awaits Turf 3 clubs

By Jonty Ralphsmith

A clash of two rising clubs.

Both Lynbrook and Fountain Gate have sought to use 2023-24 as the beginning of a new narrative.

For many, just as certain as the choking sledge being thrown around by opposition on game day, was the sentiment that this season the Lakers would not be able to capitulate: they simply would not find themselves in winning positions.

Jesse Walia’s injury has left a hole and while the energetic quick’s intimidation is irreplaceable, the club’s strong recruiting and internal development has given the Lakers a top-four stronghold.

The recruits play with the flamboyance of a group naïve to the gossip that became both DDCA hearsay and seemingly embedded in the creed of a club aware of its reputation.

When Jatt Singh took it upon himself to successfully target a win over Silverton, he played with calmness and conviction rarely seen in equal parts in local cricket.

The eye-catching boundaries were the headline of that innings, but the win was mostly built on his hard running and field manipulation.

That’s indicative of the smart cricket that coach Shane D’Rozario has the group playing this season.

Clear-minded plans have reverberated within the lineup since; Tajbir Power, Harjinder Sohal and James Kellett all exuding the same positive intent at the crease, the control of opening bowlers Singh and Asadullah Jabbar Khil further evidence of the maturing group.

Even in their only loss of the season, Lynbrook still made 232.

Fountain Gate, meanwhile, has been unapologetic in the standards that have been set and style of cricket it wants to play.

In its first game of the season, the loss of early wickets chasing a competitive 155 against Silverton didn’t disrupt the natural rhythm of the lower-order.

The since departed Mandeep Premi ’s half-century came at a strike rate of 79 despite the run-rate never being an issue.

The senior players are looking to unlock the potential of the group by radiating fearlessness; enabling them to attack with bat and ball.

With the ball, the Gators’ attack has been held together by cunning consistency of slow bowler Chanaka ‘Ted’ Sampath and quick Jasdeep Singh.

It therefore presents as a clash of skill execution and talent.

It could be full of momentum swings; match-situation won’t dent the confidence of either side who’ll both choose the attacking route to wrench control of the match back.

With both teams at a similar point in the journeys, Saturday will show which growing side has the edge.

SUNDAY

A true litmus test awaits for Dandenong District Cricket Association Turf 3 side Doveton North.

Coomoora is the perennial Turf 3 flag threat, a group of tight-knit players who know their own and each other’s games inside out and the Doveton North squad is much less familiar with each other.

So far this season, Doveton North’s two only results have been outright wins over Hampton Park and Doveton, but both of those sides have suffered multiple heavy defeats.

It makes it difficult to get an insight into exactly where they sit in the scheme of the competition, despite being entrenched in the top four approaching the halfway point of the season.

A team that relies on restricting opposition run-scoring, finger spinner Sachith Jayasingha has had the jurisdiction over the middle overs many expected him to have.

His 17 wickets at seven, trail only teammate Gayan De Silva’s 20 wickets at 10 in the Turf 3 competition.

The worry against a deep batting lineup like Coomoora, though, is that Doveton North’s bowling lineup is predictable.

That pair have taken 37 of Doveton North’s 47 wickets this season and bowled 136 of 210 overs.

Coomoora will know that if it can get on top of at least one of that pair, that could open up run-scoring opportunities against under-exposed bowlers.

The word out of Doveton North is that it hasn’t turned to other bowling options because the tried and tested has so far worked, but it could leave an underused bowler coming in at a high-pressure moment rather than against more gentle opposition.

Skipper Rukshan Carim leads the way with the bat, having shown different gears this season, while opener Ravin Dissanayake also plays an important role absorbing pressure and protecting the middle order.

The techniques of both batters are set to receive a sturdy examination against the movement of Nick Lloyd, Dean Krelle and co.

The Lions are not expected to beat the Roos, but Sunday will show just how close they are.

Elsewhere, Lynbrook has Hampton Park, Silverton faces Doveton and Berwick Springs will face Fountain Gate.