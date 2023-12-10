Rivalries aplenty in early SFNL rounds

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Cranbourne will face a tricky first month to begin its Southern Football Netball League (SFNL) season in 2024, travelling to Jack Barker Oval to open its season with a grand final rematch against Cheltenham on Saturday 6 April.

It’s the second consecutive year the two clubs have faced off in the first match of the season, but unlike in 2023, when it was a standalone game, next year the clash will be part of round one.

The Eagles then face St Paul’s McKinnon, Port Melbourne at JL Murphy Reserve, and Dingley.

The Southern Football Netball League publicly released the senior fixture on Monday 4 December.

As previously announced, each Division 1-3 club receive a bye on Saturday 11 May as Interleague takes centre stage, while there is also a break on Saturday 27 July.

As in previous years, the grand finals will be scattered, with the Division 4 grand final on Saturday 31 August and the Division 3, 2, 1 grand finals on each succeeding Saturday.

Springvale Districts will start its season at home against fierce rivals Dingley, a move that has been on the cards for some time.

In Division 2, Doveton Doves’ first game back on Robinson Reserve will be in round one against Keysborough, while Hampton Park will travel to the Peanut Farm to take on St Kilda City.

The Redbacks will then christen their new clubrooms in round two, playing their first match back at Robert Booth Reserve after a year away against foes Doveton.

Endeavour Hills’ first match in Division 2, meanwhile, will be at home against Highett, before they return to the scene of their grand final glory at Skye in round 2.

Narre South Saints face Lyndhurst at Straithaird Reserve in round one in Division 3.

In Division 4, Dandenong West will unveil the rebranded logo and colours when it takes on Hampton at Greaves Reserve in round one.

Hallam’s first match back in the SFNL will see it face Moorabbin away, while Doveton Eagles starts its season at Power Reserve with a winnable match against South Yarra.

Other must watch matches include Cheltenham v Dingley (Saturday 13 April), Springvale Districts’ clashes with Cranbourne (1 June, 24 August) Cranbourne’s return clash with Cheltenham at Livingston Reserve and Dingley’s return clash with Springy Districts at Souter Oval (both Saturday 29 June) and Doveton’s return bout with Hampton Park (22 June).

From further abroad, there will be intrigue around East Brighton’s first month in Division 1 after losing just one match in Division 2 en route to the premiership, and Murrumbeena’s early season matches will be closely monitored in Division 2 after bringing in a bevy of recruits.