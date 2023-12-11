History beckons for DDCA powerhouses in Women’s grand final

By Marcus Uhe

They kicked-off the foray into the women’s side of the game in the inaugural match of the Dandenong District Cricket Association’s Women’s T20 competition, and as fate would have it, the same two sides will put a bow on the season in Tuesday night’s grand final.

Springvale South and Buckley Ridges will battle it out for supremacy in the DDCA’s first ever Women’s T20 season on Tuesday night at Greaves Reserve.

If the first meeting was any indication of the gap between the two sides, a final ball thriller that saw the Bloods escape with a tight six-wicket victory, then spectators will be in for a treat when the two go head-to-head once again.

After largely cruising through the home-and-away campaign, both sides were pushed in their respective semi finals, with Buckley Ridges just edging its way home with a six-run win over Noble Park/Monash University last week in a successful defence of 130.

Buckley’s only loss came at the hands of Springvale South in the aforementioned opener, while the Bloods went undefeated to finish the season on top of the ladder across the five weeks of fixtures.

Whatever the result of the grand final, history will be made, adding another chapter to the DDCA’s best rivalry, and the Association’s storied legacy.

The first ball will be bowled at 5.15 on Tuesday 12 December and will be broadcast on Casey Radio, for those unable to attend.