T20 awaits Premier Cricket

By Marcus Uhe

White ball skills will come into even sharper focus for Victorian Premier Cricket sides this week thanks to a massive Saturday of fixtures.

Each side will play two T20 matches and sit through a bye as the competition races through three rounds on the one day.

But with the previous two rounds of 50 over matches abandoned due to weather conditions, teams enter the format with two weeks of rust, and coming straight out of patient, two-day action.

Dandenong was scheduled to host Carlton at Shepley and Casey South Melbourne had Fitzroy Doncaster on its invitation list to Casey Fields, but neither match saw a ball bowled.

The Panthers will welcome Northcote (15th) and Richmond (11th) to Shepley with an opportunity to climb into the top eight at the mid-season break.

Casey South Melbourne, meanwhile, head to the Albert Ground in St Kilda to face Prahran (4th) and Melbourne (16th).

Premier Cricket then takes two weekends off, with a return to play on Saturday 6 January for more T20 action.

Casey South Melbourne’s home clash against Ringwood will be must-watch, pitting two of the season’s elite sides against one-another for the first time.

Frankston Peninsula will be the Swans’ second opponent, in a chance to come face-to-face with former Swan, Luke Manders.

Dandenong heads to the Junction Oval to face St Kilda and Essendon.