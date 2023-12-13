Continuity the key for Bakers

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Wins over Hampton Park and Doveton in Silverton’s last two completed fixtures has given it some confidence as it targets stability in the second half of the season.

While those two opponents present as games the Bakers should comfortably win – with Hampton Park winless and Doveton’s only win coming over Hampton Park – the games came after Silverton fell to 0-4 to start the season.

The club wasn’t that far off the pace early in 2023/24, getting into winning positions against Fountain Gate and Lynbrook before being undone by a stunning lower-order knock on each occasion.

There have been 26 players listed to play First XI cricket already by the Bakers, with many squad members also part of Sunday cricket teams which has hindered availability.

Despite that, Rob North’s team was close to full strength on Sunday, missing only Imroz Pal, an all-rounder from the western suburbs who has added reliability in both disciplines.

North’s strong form continued as he passed 40 for the third time this season, his 82 setting a strong foundation as openers Rasdev Singh, Matthew Wall (both 29) and Davi Premi (40) each got valuable time in the middle.

Those players, alongside Mandeep Premi, Varinder Virk and Pal are the players North is hopeful can propel them back into the mix for a top four spot.

Silverton currently sits 15 points outside the top four, meaning this weekend’s game against fellow fringe top-four hopeful Lynbrook could effectively end its season.

A one-day suited side, full of crisp ball strikers, batting around the calming presence of North, Silverton will also be looking to cash in during the January white-ball fixtures in 2024 against Berwick Springs and Hampton Park.

“I’m seeing them well,” North said of his own form.

“I feel like the captaincy has helped me with my batting.

“It’s made me think about doing things for the team and being that rock which I wasn’t necessarily thinking about before.

“I can have gears when I want to, but I can also double down.

“I’m trying to lead by example and show the team what digging in looks like; in this league if you bat enough time, runs will come.”

Dylan Hayes has led the bowling group well with his swing an important feature upfront, with some smart medium pacers behind him.

His ability to bowl tireless spells and lock in, helps his team keep the pressure on in two-day fixtures.

“He’s been so luckless in the last few weeks,” North said.

“There have been a few dropped catches off him in the last few weeks and lots of plays and misses – he’s too good!

“He’s a pretty fit bloke who loves two-day cricket and he can just bowl all day.”

Virk, meanwhile, has a knack of picking up wickets with his offies and will hope to build on a solid start to the year – one of several spin options North now has, the inclusion of the Premi boys adding bowling flexibility.

I’d love to go into a game where there’s no changes as a side so we can start locking in our roles,” North said.

“We need the continuity in our side.”