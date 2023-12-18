Wilson stars for Panthers in T20s

By Marcus Uhe

A belligerent half-century from Dandenong opening batter Matthew Wilson helped the Panthers secure a much-needed victory over Richmond in Victorian Premier Cricket on Saturday, and even the win-loss ledger from its two T20 matches.

Chasing Richmond’s first innings total of 9/117, Wilson ensured a tricky low chase encountered minimal hurdles as Dandenong secured a seven-wicket win, reaching the target in the 15th over.

Wilson crunched 58 from just 25 deliveries, with four sixes and six fours, in an 82-run stand with captain Brett Forsyth; the highlight coming in the sixth over when he punished a half-volley on his pads by sending it over the midwicket boundary for six to reach his half-century in just the sixth over, having faced only 19 deliveries.

Upon his departure, the run rate struggled to keep pace from a peak of 12 at the conclusion of the sixth over, but Forysth remained not out to steer the chase to safety for the loss of only three wickets.

During Forsyth’s innings, he became the 11th player in the history of Victorian Premier Cricket to reach 10,000 in 1st XI cricket in a truly incredible feat.

An excellent bowling effort ensured the chase would be manageable, with five of the six bowlers used each taking a wicket while keeping the run rate below six.

Nathan Whitford ensured the innings began on the right foot, removing South Australian domestic cricketer and Melbourne Renegade Jake Fraser-McGurk with the second delivery of the innings for a duck.

Regular wickets impeded Richmond’s ability to build partnerships, the largest of the innings only 28 for the second wicket.

Whitford (2/15 from four overs) was the pick of the Dandenong bowlers while Ollie Jenkins also took two.

It was Dandenong’s first win in Premier Cricket since round three, and ensured it heads into the Christmas break with some much-needed momentum for the second half of the campaign.

Earlier, in the first of the three games held at Shepley Oval on Saturday, the runs didn’t come as easily for the Panthers, kept to 6/133 in a seven-wicket loss to Northcote.

Wilson played his role at the top of the order once again, hitting 69 from 55 deliveries, but struggled for running mates outside of Forsyth.

Forsyth hit a run-a-ball 33 but was the only other Panther to pass 20.

Northcote cruised to victory in the 16th over for the loss of three wickets.

Dandenong sits eighth on the table heading into the Christmas break, having made an excellent start to the campaign with a pair of excellent run chases in rounds two and three.

The Panthers return to play on Saturday 6 January at the Junction Oval for more T20s, against Essendon and St Kilda.