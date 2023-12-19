Noble Park continue winning ways

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Noble Park has finished the year with a clinical seven-wicket win in the Victorian Sub-District Cricket Association.

Opening bowler Nishnatha Weerakkody’s early wicket of Box Hill skipper Hayden Rayner put his team on the front foot early, Noble Park reducing Box Hill to 4/50 before the hosts settled into a rhythm and established a partnership.

Middle-order bats Cian Dickinson and Nathan Flinn combined for 91 runs, the former falling just as his team looked to put the foot to the accelerator.

Just as Box Hill had the run of the play, that Bhanuka Keppetipola wicket sparked a collapse of 6/41 which put Noble Park on the front foot.

A 57-run opening partnership set the scene before skipper Janaka Liyanabadalge reached an unbeaten 81 off 90 to guide his team to a comfortable win inside 38 overs.

Meanwhile, a late collapse has seen Endeavour Hills fall just short of Port Melbourne.

Needing 157 for victory after sending the visitors in, Endeavour Hills lost two early wickets but was then able to regroup, largely thanks to a steadying hand to Luke Domaschenz.

The hosts would eventually reach 6/138 before losing 4/5 in the last 15 balls of the match to continue their difficult season.

Talha Ahmed and Thilan Walallawita led the bowling performance, taking five wickets across their 18 collective overs and both going at less than three runs per over.

Noble Park currently sits second on the table with six wins from seven games, while Endeavour Hills sits 13th with just one win.