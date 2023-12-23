Hammond, Hawks happy heading into Christmas

By Marcus Uhe

Hallam Kalora Park captain Jordan Hammond praised his side’s ability to stick to pre-arranged tactics in Saturday’s tight five-wicket win over Berwick in the Dandenong District Cricket Association’s Turf 1 competition.

The Hawks are back on the winner’s list for only the second time in the 2023/24 season, chasing Berwick’s total of 5/149 in the 44th over to secure a much-needed result, and head into the Christmas break with some crucial momentum under their belt.

While 150 was not a huge total to reach, the relentless accuracy and pressure applied by the Berwick attack made scoring difficult with the bat, while the lower order for the Bears dug them out of trouble after the depleted top order failed to fire.

Hammond said the intentions outlined before the game were well executed, and hopes the result can kick-start the season.

“We put a plan in place at the start of the day of things we wanted to do and we think we covered, pretty much, most of them, which was good,” he said.

“(The tactics were) bowling one side of the wicket and bowling to a plan, and with the bat, being a bit more aggressive.

“Obviously the total today, didn’t really allow us to put our foot down at any stage, but ‘Boothy’ (Leigh Booth) and Mahela’s (Udewatte) quick singles, it was really good by them today.

“In the last few weeks we’ve just been bunting balls to fielders.”

Berwick’s defence got off to an excellent start through the dismissal of Jagveer Hayer for one in Corey Bevan’s opening over.

Booth and Udawatte then put on 76 for the second wicket, looking comfortable without the pressure to accelerate.

Berwick had its chances to break the partnership earlier but dropped catches from both players; Bevan shelling a return catch from Booth on 22 and Jarrod Goodes dropping Udawatte at square leg for the same score.

A full toss from Lachlan Brown ultimately brought Udawatte’s downfall, hitting a catch to the man patrolling the boundary at cover for 42, much to the Sri Lankan’s frustration.

When Booth fell shortly after to an excellent diving catch from Bevan, the threat of an upset was emerging.

Berwick’s spinners, in Elliot Matthews and Lachlan Brown, were at their strangulating best, with Matthews bowling his 12 overs unchanged from the Frawley Road end of the ground.

Ben Hillard needed 15 balls to get off the mark, such was the pressure and tension in the middle, the Bears bowling well to their field and limiting scoring opportunities.

When Hillard and Gregson departed in quick succession, exposing a lower order for Hallam that has seldom batted this season, the chance of a Berwick win was looking more and more likely.

At the other end of the wicket watching his teammates perish, however, was Hammond.

Following Booth and Udawatte’s departures, the former Wookey Medal winner became the key wicket, with plenty riding on his shoulders for the brown and gold.

He took his time and rode a few bumps, but with Kevin Kean he ultimately ensured his team made it to safety in the penultimate over, finishing with 33 not out.

Matthews’ marathon spell netted him 2/31, and Bevan conceded 19 runs from his seven overs, in a display of immense dot-ball pressure.

“‘Goodesy’ and that are smart bowlers; they bowl good areas, and if you want to go through (the field), there’s not much pace there, (so) you’ve got to go over (the field) and take a risk,” Hammond said of the Berwick bowlers.

“But luckily our bowlers gave us a total where, we didn’t have to, at any stage, take a massive risk.

“It was tense at times, but one thing we try to tell the boys is, not to panic, and I thought we did that pretty well today.”

Earlier in the day, Bears opener Matthew Hague was forced to retire hurt after suffering a calf injury, in a side already missing top-order lynch-pins Jake Hancock, Jarryd Wills and Jordan Cleland.

Matt Robertson’s departure saw the score fall to 3/40 and Mitch Shirt’s reduced them to 5/80, before important late runs from Ash Henry and Toby Wills pushed the score to 5/149 at the innings’ closure.

Henry finished unbeaten on 50, his second impressive knock after coming into the side last week for his first Turf 1 game of the season.

Like many sides, Hallam’s season has been full of stops and starts, compounded by injuries and personal commitments hindering player’s ability make training sessions.

Continuity and stability has taken a hit as a consequence, reflected in the results column.

“We’re trying to do indoor (training) but you struggle to get much rhythm with the indoor nets,” Hammond said.

“A few of the boys have been working away so they haven’t been getting to training, and a lot of boys haven’t been getting hits.

“The best thing to do is bowl and bat in the middle and we haven’t had much of that, but all you can do is do what you can do.

“We’ve had a few hits in the last few weeks and hopefully we’ve found a rhythm now, so hopefully it’s upwards from here.”

He conceded that his side’s approach may change in the back half of season, with the competition in a tight squeeze between second and seventh.

“We haven’t played much two day cricket so it is hard,” Hammond explained.

“We tried a few things against St Mary’s to try and get an outright.

“Extra points and stuff might play a part come the end of the season, because it is so close.

“Taking risks to potentially get the extra four points or boost your percentage, there’s definitely a thought there.”

The undefeated Springvale South await in the Hawks’ opening game back, while Berwick will host St Mary’s.