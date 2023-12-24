Bulls veteran to represent Australia

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Dandenong West fast bowler Peter Atkinson has been selected to represent Australia at the Over 40 Veterans World Cup.

It follows the Bulls player representing Victoria at the Over 40 Veterans Cricket Championships in November.

Victoria won just one of its four matches, with Atkinson the sole Victorian selected following five wickets across the tournament.

He bowled 31 overs at an economy rate of 3.6 as an intimidating opening bowler.

“Because the standard was good, I thought I had to bowl quicker and I probably tried to bowl too quick in the first couple of games to show we were at that level,” Atkinson said.

“On the last Thursday/Friday, because I was sore, I bowled within myself and got movement so I bowled a bit better.”

The Victorian squad had 10 weekly sessions at Saxon Sports in Ringwood to tune up and build camaraderie ahead of the tournament.

Given Atkinson felt he bowled below his best for Victoria, he was surprised to receive notification in early December that he had made the national squad.

After initially retiring from the sport following the Bulls’ Turf 3 premiership win last year, he was lured back to play veterans with some friends at the club this season.

Given the sudden nature of the call up, he is simply looking forward to embracing the opportunity.

“I had to talk to the missus and make sure she was happy with it,” Atkinson quipped.

“She was supportive of it and the kids were rapt.

“I just want to bowl well and everything else will take care of itself.

“I want to represent the DDCA and my state well.

“Once you put the t shirt on you do feel responsibility.

“You don’t want to look like a goose or make your state look like a goose.

“I never thought I would represent my country in any form of sport so I want to show the kids that you don’t have to be the best, just try your best.”

Fitness is high on the agenda ahead of the World Cup, while he is hoping to continue playing in the Bulls First XI to get exposure at the higher standard, having started the season in the reserves.

As for how much longer he’s got?

“The way I bowl, I think one day something will pop and that’ll be it,” he said.

“I’ll keep going until I can’t – you’re a long time retired and I’m still enjoying it.”