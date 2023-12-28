2023 in review: Wilson a Jack of all trades

By Jonty Ralphsmith

WILSON ANNOUNCES HIMSELF

Teenager Jack Wilson is establishing a reputation for stepping up in big moments.

In his first year of senior footy in 2021, he kicked the winning goal against Keysborough to guide Hampton Park to an upset win.

Earlier in the year, he took a game-saving mark against Doveton.

He also recalls kicking the match-winner on the run, from 30 out, in juniors to win his team the grand final.

But his behind after the siren to win it for the Redbacks on Saturday was the most special.

“It was nerve racking walking back,“ Wilson said.

“I was just thinking ’surely I can score’ and I hit it alright.

“I didn’t even see it, but it just went past the post and I was already celebrating.

“I was aiming at the (left) goal post and it stayed straight the whole way.“

A lifelong Geelong supporter, Wilson’s kick is comparable to Jimmy Bartel’s behind after the siren to beat Hawthorn in 2009.

Despite having been named in the best consistently throughout the year, this was widely seen as his breakout game, as he won plenty of the footy and kicked three goals.

It speaks as much to Wilson’s class at the level, as much Hampton Park’s injuries, that he has shot up to be one their most important players despite being so young.

The son of former coach Nathan was a solid role player in his first two years of senior footy, but has hurt teams this year with his aerobic capacity on the wing.

Having played senior footy since he was 16-years-old, he is also notably conditioned to the physicality, and has adapted well to inclement conditions regularly thrown up by Tony Way Recreation Reserve.

While he played in a different position on Saturday, it was the same traits that stood out as he provided bounce and bubble.

With Tanner Stanton heavily tagged and Tristan Fernandez-Phillips sitting out the second half due to a corkie, neither starting winger influenced, yet Hampton Park stuck with Wilson as a midfielder-forward, after a 12-disposal first quarter.

“When I’m in the midfield, I feel like I’m using my body a lot more and getting used to the strength of other players,“ Wilson said.

“I’m getting more work done in the contested area (this year).

“I was happy with 10 touches and a goal in my first year of senior footy, but now that I’ve become fitter and stronger, I’m touching it more, so I feel a lot more confident.“

THE DYING STAGES

23:40: Josh Craig set up Wilson inside 50 in a hole between three Highett defenders. The 18-year-old slotted it from 35 to cut the margin to seven.

27.52: Hope of a fightback looked extinguished as Highett controlled the footy for part of the play following that goal, before Declan Brunnell pounced. Scrambled from general play, he ran onto a loose ball and finished a dribbler.

28:30: Josh Stow got his fifth clearance of the final quarter when the ball returned to the centre, his long roost forward giving the hosts one last roll of the dice.

28:50: The venue lets out a collective sigh as an Aaron Holden snap from 25 hit the post to level things up.

29:05: Highett look to chain it out of defence via a series of handballs. Wilson reads the play, and sticks a tackle on a Highett defender 35 metres out on a slight angle, and is awarded a holding the ball free kick. The siren sounds as he walks back to take the set shot. He runs in, gets close to the man on the mark and hangs it narrowly out to the left, prompting roars from the crowd.

LESSER LIGHTS SHINE

Hampton Park has had the backbone of a spider throughout 2023.

Coach Hayden Stanton has put it on the them throughout 2023 to stand up in big moments, yet repeatedly, like their arachnid moniker, they’ve had no spine.

Put in the same situation on Saturday, they finished with the sting of a Redback, finding a way to win despite having 23 fewer inside 50s.

Hampton Park capitalised on its opportunities and lifted the intensity coming home with the wind.

The hosts started well against the wind in the first quarter, but trailed by 17 points at the start of the fourth.

Despite closing to within a goal soon thereafter, skill errors in dangerous territory allowed Highett to kick away again, before the Redbacks magic unfolded.

“It was good to see some other players step up and play competitively,“ Stanton said.

“I put the onus on Dylan Morris, developing ruck Andy Parker and a couple of others who were going okay but needed to elevate themselves.

“Dylan was great, Andy got important taps in the last quarter, and down back Josh Craig was a dependable character, Trent Downe was the same.

“There is a lot of upside in the grittiness of getting up and winning.

“We won’t get everyone back from injury, but if we can get three-four back in the next few weeks, we’ve proven we can challenge anyone.

“Sometimes you need an ugly win and that’s what that was.“

“It’s what footy’s all about.

“There was role playing, teamsmanship, and players putting themselves forward to say they’ve arrived as a proper senior player.“