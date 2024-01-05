Can anyone catch Khan?

By Marcus Uhe

North Dandenong all-rounder Jawid Khan appears to have stolen a march on the remainder of the Dandenong District Cricket Association’s Turf 1 field in the chase for the coveted Alan Wookey Medal as the competition’s best player.

After eight rounds, Khan’s pair of centuries has him atop the leading run scorer’s chart, with 288 runs at an average of 48 as a formidable pillar at the top of the Maroons’ batting order.

Khan is a near-certainty to claim votes in a round eight win over Narre South, in which he top scored with 106 and took 4/64 with the ball.

His other hundred came in fighting fashion against Beaconsfield in round five, guiding his team to a much-needed win when none of his teammates passed 30 and no opponent made a half-century.

While in round one, his 40 and 2/29 went a long way to an upset defeat of Hallam Kalora Park on the Hawks’ home deck.

With the award having become the domain of the all-rounder in the last decade, with names such as Steve Spoljaric, Morteza Ali, Michael Davies and Jordan Hammond having all taken home the crown, Khan fits the criteria with plenty resting on his shoulders for the Maroons with both bat and ball.

Khan’s coach, David Bell, said the opening batter can “definitely” challenge for the prestigious honour come season’s end.

“If every couple of games you’re having a decent performance, you’re well within the Wookey field,” Bell said.

“He was one of our juniors and always showed a lot of ability as a young guy.

“Then he went away and played Premier Cricket, did quite well there and he’s come back, and been under performing to his ability for a couple of years.

“Hopefully his year he’s starting to come out and show everybody how good he is.

“Plus he had a shoulder reconstruction last year, so he’s been able to bowl for us this year which has been handy.”

If Khan isn’t the man, expect Hammond to be right in the mix once again.

The Hallam Kalora Park all-rounder knows what it takes, having claimed the prize in 2021/22 averaging 12.3 with the ball and 46.4 with the bat.

His triumph would make him the first player to win multiple Wookey’s since Spoljaric, who claimed his sixth and last back in 2018/19.

While lacking standout performances, Hammond has been a consistent contributor in nearly every outing for the Hawks, likely to poll in four matches by the halfway point as a dual-discipline threat, in the top five wicket takers list after round eight.

From there, it’s a spin-bowling trio that comes to the fore.

Beaconsfield captain-coach Mark Cooper had made a seamless transition to the highest grade, his years of experience helping guide his Tigers through difficult waters in the face of experienced, quality bowling attacks.

Fifth in the competition for runs, with 243 including two half-centuries, Cooper has been a rock, while his leg spin has seen him claim eight wickets at 14.

Veteran Springvale South tweaker Jarryd Straker begun the season with as close to a guaranteed six vote performance as you can get, claiming 11/40 in a near-outright win over St Mary’s in the Bloods’ first hit for the year.

5/47 against the Hawks in round four made it 16 wickets in three innings for the left-armer, as critical to the Bloods’ two premierships in this era as anyone, the competition’s leading wicket taker with 22 at a ridiculous average of 8.3.

Then there’s Berwick’s Lachlan Brown, whose left-arm orthodox’s have caused many sides headaches so far.

Hauls of 6/37, 5/16 and 4/36, would have no doubt caught the eye of umpires as he worked his way into the top five of the competition’s leading bowling group.

LIKELY TOP FIVE

Jawid Khan – North Dandenong. 18 votes

288 runs at 48, with two centuries. Nine wickets at 25.2.

Jordan Hammond – Hallam Kalora Park. 16 votes

114 runs at 28.4, with one half-century. 14 wickets at 15, with one five-wicket haul.

Mark Cooper – Beaconsfield. 14 votes

243 runs at 33.4, with two half-centuries. Eight wickets at 14.

Lachlan Brown – Berwick. 14 votes

16 wickets at 10.7 with two five-wicket hauls.

Jarryd Straker – Springvale South. 12 votes

22 wickets at 8.3 with three five-wicket hauls.